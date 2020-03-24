Beauty salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors and other businesses in the beauty service industry should stop operating, Douglas County's health director reiterated Tuesday.

The Douglas County Health Department, in a directed health measure issued Friday, prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people through April 30.

Section 2 of the order reads, “... if a minimum social distance of six feet between attendees cannot be maintained in the venue or a subdivision thereof, the gathering is prohibited.”

Given the nature of the beauty industry, Health Director Adi Pour said in a Tuesday press release, "it is not possible for most needed services to be performed, and because of that these operations should cease."

Health Department spokesman Phil Rooney said people in the industry had asked for clarification of the order.

