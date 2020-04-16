We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

While most eyes these days are trained on the battle against the novel coronavirus, regular health care continues almost in the background.

There’s not as much of it. A state health directive issued last month shut down most elective surgeries and other procedures, from routine dental care to knee replacements.

Even before that took effect, Omaha-area hospitals agreed in mid-March to reschedule most nonessential surgeries and medical procedures for 90 days.

That has left some to wonder whether some important care — cancer screenings for adults, routine care for people with diabetes and hypertension — will be missed along the way.

Health officials say they’re working hard to make sure such care continues, even if some of it looks different from how it used to look. But they’re also trying to balance providing care with the need to maintain social distancing and protect both patients and their staff members from infection with the virus.

To help fill the gap, doctors and health systems over the last several weeks have quickly expanded what’s known as telehealth, or telemedicine, with visits conducted over the phone or by video link.

For those who must be seen in person, many providers have designated separate locations for sick people and healthy ones or separated the two by designating different hours or building entrances. That’s in addition to screening patients ahead of time for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“What we want to do is take care of our patients … at the right time, in the right place and in the right way,” said Dr. Michael Schooff, director of primary care for CHI Health.

CHI Health started ramping up telehealth by offering telephone visits, logging more than 400 in one day last week. Now it’s rolling out video visits. As of Tuesday, more than 600 providers in primary care and a variety of specialties had signed up to conduct telehealth visits via Zoom for Healthcare.

Telehealth, in both forms, has been on the uptick for some time. CHI Health, for instance, has offered virtual care as a convenience for patients with minor illnesses for several years. The large health systems in Omaha and Lincoln also have used the technology to stretch specialties such as behavioral health care and emergency stroke treatment across a sprawling, rural state.

While providers and insurers still are working through billing issues, the shift has been aided by recent decisions by most commercial insurers as well as Medicare and Medicaid to pay health care providers the same amount for telehealth consultations as they do for in-office visits. Many insurers also have waived cost-sharing for patients for in-network telehealth visits.

Still, the health care sector faces some of the same financial challenges the pandemic has posed for other businesses. Visits, and revenue, are down. CHI Health’s Schooff noted that primary care clinic volumes are down 40% or more. He said he’s hearing the same from other health systems.

Across the country, thousands of health care workers have been laid off, furloughed or had their hours reduced in response to the downturn. In Nebraska, health care workers have been among those contributing to the state’s record unemployment claim filings. During the week ending March 28, health care and social assistance workers posted the biggest numerical gain in claims filed, up 106% from the preceding week.

Dr. Donald Darst, president of Midwest Regional Health Services, said the primary care clinic in Omaha recently laid off a third of its workforce.

“I never thought 15 years ago when I started this business that I would be in this position,” he said.

But Darst said the clinic has been working to check in with patients, particularly those with chronic conditions. He said he’s worried that patients will ignore their health issues because they’re afraid to come in to the clinics. Some diabetics already have seen blood sugar levels increase.

While Midwest Regional has offered video visits for three years, Darst said such interactions now make up 50% or more of all visits. Staff members also have been calling patients to check in and sending them notes. The clinic also started doing sidewalk visits for diabetics to check their sugar levels, following up with video visits.

Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst made an even quicker pivot. The president of Complete Children’s Health in Lincoln, Jones-Jobst tried telehealth for the first time March 20 and then saw about 80% of her patients for initial visits while on duty the following weekend, with about half coming in for in-person parking lot exams. By March 23, all of the group’s providers were seeing patients first via telehealth and then bringing in those who require an in-person visit.

With multiple locations, the group also has designated one for sick visits and others for well checks. “We’re trying as best we can to still get patients in for their preventive care,” she said. “But there’s a reluctance for patients to come in.”

Boys Town National Research Hospital also has begun offering virtual visits for a number of services, including mild illness, chronic care follow-up and medication checks. Monday, the health system began dividing those who must be seen in person between well and sick locations, sorting them first by telephone if possible, said Dr. Jason Bruce, associate medical director for primary care.

But the health system is trying to keep children up to 18 months on a normal schedule with in-person visits for well care and vaccinations, as requested by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After 18 months, kids aren’t due for more shots until they’re between ages 4 and 6, he said, so physicians have some leeway.

But if patients have questions about whether they must come in, they should simply call. “We don’t want them worried at home, do they come in, do they not come in,” he said. “If they don’t know, give us a call.”

Schooff, the CHI Health physician, said doctors there, too, will assess the situations of patients who have appointments and consider the options. They may, for instance, recommend delaying a well visit and sports physical for a teen who has no pressing questions or concerns.

Many annual wellness visits for patients on Medicare, on the other hand, can be done virtually. A significant portion of such visits is devoted to screening for fall risk and mental health issues, things that can be done remotely.

Some patients, however, still will need to be seen in person so a provider can listen to their hearts and lungs. Diabetics still need foot and eye exams.

Methodist Health System has been asking patients 65 and older who are stable and doing well to stay home. “These patients can easily wait three or four months to see their physician,” Todd Grages, president and CEO of Methodist Physicians Clinic, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Grages said, patients who must be seen are getting the care they need. In addition to ramping up its telehealth services, the system’s health coaches and care navigators continue to contact those with chronic conditions.

And then there are cancer screenings such as colonoscopies for colorectal cancer, mammograms for breast cancer and prostate exams for prostate cancer.

Dr. Michael Schafer, a gastroenterologist with Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, said it’s not a big deal to delay screenings for a couple of months.

Dr. Margaret Block, a medical oncologist with Nebraska Cancer Specialists, agreed, noting that all three types typically grow relatively slowly.

But the concern, Schafer said, is that some people who have to reschedule may not get back in, especially if they lack resources or had to summon a lot of courage to schedule in the first place.

And Block stressed that people with symptoms — a lump in a breast, blood in the stool — should not delay.

Even now, people are being diagnosed with and treated for cancer, she said. The oncology group is screening patients for the virus before they come in the office. Last week, she joined some other partners in the practice and did her first telehealth visit. They work well for going over scans and reports with patients.

Schafer said people who miss an appointment must be diligent about getting back on schedule. Providers already send reminders, he said, but they probably will be more aggressive in future.

The gastroenterologists already are planning to accommodate a surge of patients later this year, he said.

Bruce said Boys Town doctors, too, are looking ahead and adding clinics in order to catch up with delayed appointments, including kindergarten checkups and sports physicals.

If the timeline gets too tight, he said, the state may want to look at pushing back the deadline for kindergarten physicals, which normally are required by the first day of school.

“I think people will be happily busy, happy to see their patients,” he said. “We’ll do everything in our power to meet the need.”

Schooff said patients, whether they’re treated in person or virtually, are pleased they can still get the care they need.

“Our providers are loving it, too, the fact that they can be safe and help you be safe,” he said. “Because we’re still here for you. And that’s one of the most important messages we can give right now.”