LINCOLN — With President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts warning of potential two-month school closures, the coronavirus did its darndest Friday to claim another victim: normalcy.
It was clear that the shock that swept the country on Thursday had turned to awakening Friday as residents came to grips with growing inconveniences and closures. Political leaders did their best to assure the public that wheels are turning to control the disease.
Mutual of Omaha closed its headquarters after a worker there tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Shoppers bought out staples at some stores, enduring long lines at Costco and other stores, with some stores limiting toilet paper purchases.
Ricketts signed an official emergency declaration early Friday evening. He did so, in part, to waive hauling requirements for truckers delivering food and supplies to grocery stores. The Governor's Office said the declaration does not mean that the state is closing schools or banning mass public gatherings at this time.
I am declaring a State of Emergency in Nebraska as we continue to work to be the best prepared state in the nation for #COVID19. All across the state, individuals, businesses, employers, and churches are stepping up to make plans to mitigate the impact of the virus. pic.twitter.com/GQTuz54zs6
Precautionary school closures, both public and private, put thousands of families into scramble mode in anticipation of the kids being home unexpectedly next week.
At a press conference at the State Capitol, Ricketts emphasized that state leaders are working together to slow the spread of the virus, though Nebraskans should expect more closures.
“We are a strong state, we are a strong nation, we are a strong people,” he said. “And we are going to get through this together.”
Flanking him were a bevy of state health and education officials and mayors — a sign of unity but also a picture of the gravity of the situation.
Although school closures to date have been precautionary and short term, Ricketts said that if the coronavirus spreads to the community at large, he could order schools in the area affected to be closed for six to eight weeks.
Ricketts said that for now, the disease has not reached that threshold in Nebraska.
“We do not have community spread right now,” he said.
The six- to eight-week period would be aimed at slowing the spread and preventing the health care system from being overwhelmed, he said.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, who was at the press conference, said the move to make the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting an online-only event could mean an $80 million hit to the city. She said there’s still a “glimmer of hope” that the Olympic Swim Trials, scheduled for June in Omaha, will still be held.
“All of these (canceled) events will have a huge impact on the city,” she said. “It may get worse before it gets better, but we’ll get through it.”
And the status of Nebraska's annual spring football game is up in the air, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Friday.
The Big 10 Conference ordered that all team practices cease, but the conference will reevaluate that decision on April 6. That, Carter said, would be enough time to reschedule the spring game, which is a university event, not a Big 10 event.
Ricketts said there are two general indicators of spread that could prompt a school closure decision.
One scenario would be if health officials determine that the infection rate in a community is approaching 1% of the population.
He suggested that could be determined with the help of computer modeling as officials get better at tracking the spread of the disease. He said if officials see a spike in flu-like symptoms but a drop in flu cases, that could be an indicator of community spread.
Ricketts said the other rule of thumb would be when there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community that can’t be traced back to a known source.
He said that in the Omaha metro area, because of its greater population, the threshold that officials would be looking for is two cases. For the Lincoln area, it would be one or two cases, he said.
In rural parts of the state, a single confirmed case of community spread could trigger a shutdown, he said.
In that event, schools would be closed in an entire educational service unit, with neighboring school districts having the option to close. The state has 17 ESUs, with Omaha, Sarpy County and Lancaster County each having their own.
The closures would be timed to prevent the kind of rapid spread that ravaged China, Ricketts said.
He said local districts are free to use their judgment to close when it makes sense for their community. He said he “100%” supported Fremont’s decision to close after a woman with COVID-19 played in a Special Olympics event there.
The state's two largest school districts, the Omaha Public Schools and the Lincoln Public Schools, both announced this week that they would close next week as a precautionary measure — not because of community spread. Both were on spring break this week.
Other big districts already scheduled for spring break next week include Bellevue, Millard and Papillion-La Vista. Some Omaha-area districts got an early start on spring break by closing Friday as well as a precaution.
Omaha Catholic schools and Lincoln Catholic schools also closed for next week.
In all, upward of 150,000 school kids will be off next week in the metro area because of spring break and the closures.
School officials said they would reassess the situation next week to determine if they will hold classes the following week.
At the press conference at the Capitol, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the situation was changing "hour by hour and sometimes minute by minute."
Ricketts said health officials are continuing to trace the contacts of people who have the virus.
He said the goal of school closings is to protect the elderly and those who have health problems that make them vulnerable.
The death rate for people 80 or older who contract the disease is about 15%, health officials say.
"When talking about school closings, it's about protecting the grandparents," he said.
The broader goal of state efforts is to slow the spread of the disease to keep the medical system from being overwhelmed with patients, he said.
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said it’s likely that the annual statewide academic testing this spring will be disrupted.
But he said school officials shouldn’t worry about rules and regulations such as trying to meet state requirements for the number of instructional hours.
“Don’t worry about your hours right now," he said. "Worry about your public good."
He said he would support the decisions of local school leaders.
World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
