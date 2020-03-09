LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state could be dealing with the coronavirus for the next nine to 12 months.

The coronavirus is no hoax, Ricketts said, urging Nebraskans to take common-sense precautions to prevent its spread such as handwashing and avoiding close, social contact.

“The virus is very real. This is not something that’s been made up. We need people to take it seriously,” Ricketts said at a press conference.

The number of people in the state known to have the infection has risen to three, Ricketts said, but the state still hasn’t seen coronavirus spreading at the “community level.”

The three people with COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, are a 36-year-old Omaha woman and her father and brother.

The woman, who first experienced mild symptoms late last month while on a trip to Great Britain is listed in critical condition at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. She played in a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont on Feb. 29.

Her father and brother are self-quarantined. Ricketts said the two men have mild symptoms.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts mug

Pete Ricketts

In Douglas County alone, 182 people were under voluntary self-quarantine as of Sunday, said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist with the Douglas County Health Department. That includes people who may have been exposed during the Special Olympics event, health care workers and travelers who have returned from places where the virus is spreading.

The people who are quarantined are reporting their symptoms and temperatures twice a day through an automated system.

Because there has been no “community spread” — defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown — the governor said it was premature to talk about shutting down some big gatherings in Nebraska, including the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting in May and the College World Series in June.

Meanwhile, Council Bluffs reported its first coronavirus case Monday. A woman who works at the Panera Bread in Council Bluffs who is between the ages of 41 and 60 has tested positive for the virus.

Such decisions will vary by community and by the extent of the virus’s spread there, federal officials said Monday.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said containment strategies such as tracing contacts of people who have the virus are effective for most communities and can slow the virus’s spread.

But in areas such as Washington and California where the virus is being transmitted within communities, canceling events may be necessary.

Those decisions, however, should be based on what kind of spread is happening in that location, the size of the event and where participants will be coming from.

Federal health officials said Monday that many Americans likely will be exposed to the virus over the next nine to 12 months.

Messonnier said reports from China indicate the virus can spread readily from person to person and that people essentially have no immunity to it.

But based on what health officials know, she said, most are not expected to become seriously ill.

Eighty percent of illnesses in China have been mild, according to reports from China. Some 15% to 20% of those who have become ill have developed serious illness.

So far, however, that doesn’t include many children.

Fewer than 1% of total cases were age 9 or younger, with no deaths, and 1% were ages 10 to 19 with one death.

Messonnier said disease risk increased beginning at age 60, with the highest risk among those older than 80 and those with underlying illnesses, such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.

In the Nebraska Legislature on Monday, Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk told fellow lawmakers to take precautions and make contingency plans in case staffers must stay home.

He scheduled a Tuesday morning briefing on the coronavirus for state senators.

“We’re trying to be proactive. We don’t intend for this to be any kind of scare tactic,” Scheer said.

As Scheer spoke, dozens of schoolchildren were touring the halls of the State Capitol, as is common this time of year.

Ricketts was joined at his press conference by Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, in urging Nebraskans to take precautions and in asking businesses to make contingency plans if workers can’t come to work.

Ricketts repeated the suggestions he made last week that people should stock up on food and medications and make alternative child care plans in the event that they are quarantined at home for two weeks.

State agencies already are making contingency plans on how to continue to provide service if some staff needs to work from home, Ricketts said.

The governor said he personally has followed the recommendation of singing “Happy Birthday” twice while washing one’s hands to ensure they are washed well.

“I timed it. It works,” he said. Ricketts also was fist-bumping members of his staff Monday rather than shaking their hands.

Anthone said he expects more cases of coronavirus to be detected in the state, and more closures of schools and businesses because of it.

Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. The most common symptoms include a fever greater than 100.4 degrees, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

World-Herald staff writer Julie Anderson contributed to this report.

Photos: Nebraska serves as quarantine site for coronavirus

1 of 30

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started