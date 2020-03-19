LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday imposed a limit on public gatherings in Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington Counties as part of the state’s first directed health measure for the novel coronavirus disease.

The measure will be in effect until April 30, unless renewed or extended.

It requires restaurants and bars in these areas to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout, delivery or curbside-only service until further notice. Schools in these areas are directed to operate without students in the buildings through April 30. The restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.

Ricketts issued the measure one day after the Douglas County Health Department announced a second community transmission case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Community transmission means the case could not be linked to travel out of state or to any other known case.

The state's measure sets a strict 10-person limit on patrons, customers and other members of the public in places such as theaters, houses of worship, gyms, social clubs, salons and social gatherings, including weddings, funerals, concerts and athletic events.

It does not apply to places such as office buildings, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, courthouses, courtrooms, banks, car dealerships, auto repair shops, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, small shops, golf courses, big box stores, gas stations, convenience stores, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, packing facilities, construction jobs or other traditional office settings.

Ricketts said he does not expect to impose additional limits on those facilities.

Violations of the measure could bring criminal or civil action.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that school operations can accelerate the spread of the coronavirus. The agency has advised governors with evidence of community transmission to close schools in affected and surrounding areas.

As of Thursday afternoon, 154 of the state’s 244 school districts had notified Nebraska Department of Education that they are closed.

Eighty private and parochial schools had closed.

More were expected to announce Friday.

World-Herald staff writer Joe Dejka contributed to this report.