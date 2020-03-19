LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday imposed a limit on public gatherings in Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington Counties in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
The directed health measure, in effect until April 30, requires restaurants and bars in those counties to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout, delivery or curbside-only service until further notice. The measure also restricts alcohol sales to carryout and delivery only.
A separate executive order gave restaurants flexibility with their liquor licenses, allowing them to sell alcohol for consumption elsewhere, including sales in a drive-thru lane.
Four additional cases were confirmed by officials Thursday. They include a woman and man in Lincoln County, a Nemaha County man and a Sarpy County man with underlying health issues who is being hospitalized.
At We’ll Smoke You BBQ in Gretna, co-owner Jackie Burke already had shut down the eatery’s dining room when a reporter called around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Even before the governor’s announcement, she had been limiting diners to no more than 10.
“As a business owner, this scares the bejesus out of me,” Burke said. “Thank God, knock on wood, we have a whole lot of loyal customers who won’t be sad if they have to take their food to go.”
Burke said that one of her two part-time employees had said she wasn’t coming in until after the coronavirus outbreak had passed. But the loss of weekend dining room business will hurt, she said.
“The more they scare the average bear, the more they won’t come out,” Burke said.
Another Gretna business owner, who spoke on the condition that she not be named, called the order “dumb.”
“If you want to be open, you should be allowed to be open,” she said.
Fortunately, she said, her business had a good day Thursday providing takeout meals.
“As long as they keep doing that, that’s huge,” she said.
Ricketts issued the measure one day after the Douglas County Health Department announced a second community transmission case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Community transmission means the case could not be linked to a person’s out-of-state travel or to any other known case.
Douglas County health officials already had issued a public health order prohibiting all public gatherings with more than 10 people through April 30. That move made guidelines on crowd size enforceable by law.
Brenda Gutschow, whose family owns the Dairy Queen and Fernando’s Cafe & Cantina in Blair, said she and her family are “still in shock” about the governor’s order.
They had a feeling an order might be issued for Washington County, and they shifted Thursday to carryout and curbside service. The biggest hurdle is figuring out how to help the employees who have lost hours and likely will lose jobs.
Their Dairy Queen usually operates with a staff of 12 to 15, and Fernando’s has 21 employees. Both businesses now operate with two employees at a time, often a cook and a manager.
“It’s breaking my heart, trying to figure out how to help them,” Gutschow said. “We’re a family business, and we consider our employees family.”
The same was true at the Country Bar & Grill in Plattsmouth, in Cass County, where owner Erin Benson shifted her bar and restaurant to a carryout operation after Thursday’s order.
Benson no longer needs waitresses for a business where no one can sit. The weekend breakfast and Friday night crowds aren’t coming for a while, so she and they have to figure out what to do.
“We are probably going to have to lay a few people off,” she said. “We’re doing OK today, but tomorrow might be different.”
Both owners said Ricketts did what he needed to do for the safety of their customers and staff.
Tiffanie Welte, grades 6-12 principal of the Weeping Water Public Schools, said her district was anticipating the order. District officials had made the decision to close this week.
The district, in Cass County, has about 330 students in K-12 and has a one-to-one technology program that Welte said puts the district in a very good place to pick up with distance learning.
“We are rolling with things, rolling up our sleeves and doing the best we can,” Welte said.
Andrew Farber, superintendent of the Louisville Public Schools, said his district is so close to Omaha that he anticipated that it would be affected by the order.
His district, also in Cass County, already had shut down last Sunday evening as a precaution.
District officials would rather be safe than sorry, Farber said., noting they want to help limit disease transmission to prevent medical services from being overwhelmed.
“The honest truth is educators are not medical professionals, we’re educators,” he said. “I trust our medical professionals. I trust our governor. And I trust (State Education Commissioner) Matt Blomstedt to make the right decisions for us.”
Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly said it’s a difficult time for everyone.
“We understand the hardship these changes will place on families and businesses,” he wrote in an email, “and so we encourage people to patronize Sarpy County businesses in any way they can safely, by ordering out food, purchasing gift cards or other means.”
The state order originated with Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer.
It sets a strict 10-person limit on patrons, customers and other members of the public in places such as theaters, houses of worship, gyms, social clubs, salons and at social gatherings, including weddings, funerals, concerts and athletic events. The limit applies whether the gathering is indoors or in a confined outdoor area.
It does not apply to places such as office buildings, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, courthouses, courtrooms, banks, car dealerships, auto repair shops, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, shops, golf courses, large retailers, gas stations, convenience stores, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, packing facilities, construction jobs or other traditional office settings.
Ricketts said he doesn’t expect to impose additional limits on workplaces. However, they were directed to increase diligence in disinfecting exposed surfaces.
Limits on public gatherings remain voluntary in the rest of Nebraska for now. But the Governor’s Office said additional directed health measures will be issued if community cases occur outside of the four-county area covered by this order.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said school operations can accelerate the spread of the coronavirus. The agency has advised governors with evidence of community transmission to close schools in affected and surrounding areas.
As of Thursday afternoon, 154 of the state’s 244 school districts had notified Nebraska Department of Education that they are closed. Eighty private and parochial schools had closed. More were expected to announce closures Friday.
World-Herald staff writers Paul Hammel, Aaron Sanderford, Joe Dejka and Emily Nitcher contributed to this report.
A Tabitha employee waves to a group of volunteers outside as they cheer with supporting messages during a shift change on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape six feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk, Marriage License Office in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Marriage License office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. "We've replanned an entire wedding in two days," Stevens said. "But we're getting married, and that's what is important."
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back six feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk, Marriage License Office in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Marriage License office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. "We've replanned an entire wedding in two days," Stevens said. "But we're getting married, and that's what is important."
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for "recess" in the family's yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
A Tabitha employee waves to a group of volunteers outside as they cheer with supporting messages during a shift change on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Katarina Gleisberg does mindfulness exercise at Memorial Park in the rain on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape six feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk, Marriage License Office in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Marriage License office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. "We've replanned an entire wedding in two days," Stevens said. "But we're getting married, and that's what is important."
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back six feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk, Marriage License Office in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Marriage License office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. "We've replanned an entire wedding in two days," Stevens said. "But we're getting married, and that's what is important."
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for "recess" in the family's yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Lydia Moody, 9, shows off the family schedule for the week. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The wall of a classroom at 88 Tactical is painted with diagrams of various handguns on Wednesday. Gun and ammunition sales are on the rise amid coronavirus fears.
Instructor Bryan Breitkreutz, center, teaches a handgun level 1 class on Wednesday at 88 Tactical in Omaha.
Union Pacific employees take part in a digital meeting Wednesday in Omaha. It’s one of the measures the company is using to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Tessa Keeran makes sure Laylah Lee washes her hands correctly before lunch at Through the Years Child Care in Omaha. Day cares are adapting to new limits on crowd sizes because of coronavirus.
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a patron's car Wednesday at Porky Butts. The BBQ joint is adapting to new coronavirus regulations by walking orders to customers waiting in cars.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Paddy McGown's Pub and Grill located at 4503 Center St., was did not have the normal crowd it would on St. Patrick's Day because of coronavirus concerns.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
A note grace the front of Yia-Yia's Pizza on St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. Several bars and restaurants in Nebraska are temporarily closing because of coronavirus concerns.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
County lines, city borders, state borders, for the most part are artificial boundaries. When a declaration was made for Omaha, the other counties should have been included. For that matter with all the crossing back and forth with the only "natural" boundary - the Misssouri River - Council Bluffs should have been included in the declaration - but that would have required all kinds of cumbersome political coordination.
I can't understand local doctors talking about difficulties in testing because tests are limited. A couple of weeks ago, Governor Rickets said we can do about 200 tests a day here in Omaha alone but so far we've only done about 300 tests. Why are't they testing to their maximum? It seem they could have done 2800 tests in the past two weeks? The government also keeps saying that we have 4M tests available right now so why aren't we testing the heck out of people in NY, SF and Seattle? Everything I hear from the government and healthcare providers doesn't fit the fact pattern.
I understand the reasoning. but, it appears violate the U.S. Constitution.
Ricketts lack of consistent leadership with the current crisis disappoints me. I had thought better of him. He seems a bit overwhelmed or confused by it all, or at least lacks a clear, rational vision.
Tom Wilson: Are those rhetorical questions? What are the "fact patterns?" With respect to the facts, numbers and statistics we are being given, the president has lied about this outbreak from the beginning, so you can't trust him (That was obvious from the start)? The state run media outlet, Fox News Channel, has also lied from the beginning about this and continues to do so, so don't listen to them. Tony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Disease has been a straight shooter from the get go. Try to pay attention to what he has to say. The front line workers (i.e. nurses, doctors, etc.), now why would they lie? Pay attention to what they are saying. Remember that this whole situation has been fluid from the beginning, so you have to obtain your information from various sources and fact check. That's your reality check!
