Joanne Kirkland, left, and Jeri Seratti-Goldman head to a press conference on Monday in Omaha. Seratti-Goldman and Kirkland were released from quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus. Both were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
UNMC’s clinical lab is developing its own coronavirus test, UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said Monday. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Gov. Pete Ricketts also talked about coronavirus preparations.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks Monday during a press conference on the coronavirus.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks Monday during a press conference in Omaha that focused on the novel coronavirus.
Jeri Seratti-Goldman, left, and Joanne Kirkland speak during a press conference Monday. The two were released from quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts talks about the coronavirus during a press conference on Monday in Omaha.
Jeri Seratti-Goldman, left, and Joanne Kirkland speak during a press conference on Monday in Omaha. The two were released from quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus.
“Our goal here in the state of Nebraska is to be the best-prepared state to deal with the coronavirus,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said at a press conference on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
The preparation, he said, should start with good hygiene, including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if you’re sick so you don’t infect others. Officials on Monday eschewed traditional handshakes as greetings and instead exchanged elbow bumps.
But residents also should start to make sure they have adequate supplies of medications and other provisions on hand should they have to stay home for a time. They also should plan for possible disruptions at work and at home.
“Think about this as a really big snowstorm that’s about to hit us,” Ricketts said.
Researchers in Washington state have said the virus may have been circulating there undetected for weeks, which has bolstered concerns that the virus could spread more widely in the United States. Several cases with unknown sources were reported on the West Coast late last week. New infections since have been reported in California, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Florida, as well as Washington state.
UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said more testing now is being conducted on the West Coast. That’s likely to lead to more cases being identified.
Earlier problems with test kits, rules around labs’ development of their own tests and stricter testing criteria had limited the amount of testing begin done.
Gold said concerns about the effectiveness of the test developed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been resolved. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, which is on the UNMC campus, was among the first three such labs in the country to get the OK to run the CDC test. Initially, however, results had to be sent to the agency for validation. That’s no longer required.
The university’s clinical lab staff also is developing its own test. The lab plans to submit an emergency use application this week, said Dr. James Lawler, co-director of the Global Center for Health Security at UNMC.
Gold noted that China saw a big uptick in cases as it began testing more people, particularly those with mild symptoms. “The consequence of that is the more we test, the more we find,” he said.
Both Seratti-Goldman and Kirkland have tested negative for the virus throughout the quarantine process, including during their stay at the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC campus.
Two people also left the unit Sunday. They previously had tested positive but were released after testing negative for the virus in three separate tests, each taken 24 hours apart.
The departure of the four people leaves 11 still in quarantine in the unit. Thirteen people arrived Feb. 17 after being evacuated from a stricken cruise ship that had been moored off the Japanese coast; two more joined the group several days later.
Dr. Michael Wadman, co-medical director of the National Quarantine Unit, said several other people in quarantine have the potential to clear the testing and go home this week.
News outlets in San Antonio reported over the weekend that a patient there was released from quarantine but later returned after testing positive for the virus-induced illness, known as COVID-19.
But Wadman said the current testing regimen created by CDC and another federal agency is aimed at lessening that risk. “With three negative tests, we feel confident folks can leave after that,” he said.
Experts also fielded questions about what wider spread of the virus might mean for local communities. Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness for Nebraska Medicine, said it could mean staying away from others and perhaps canceling large-scale events.
“I know no one wants to hear about that, but those are things that are going to be really important to slow it down in communities where the prevalence starts to happen,” she said.
Gold noted that it will be difficult to make such decisions until more is known about the virus’s trajectory. He returned to Ricketts’ snowstorm analogy. “You really want to prepare as best as we possibly can before it starts to snow,” he said.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., who also attended the press conference, noted that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine, its clinical partner, already have been playing a leadership role in preparedness, as they did during the nation’s response to the Ebola virus outbreak in Africa in 2014.
The partners have been providing information and training on how to manage the virus to other hospitals and health systems across the country.
“Nebraska has stepped up to the plate to help lead the nation in its response to the novel coronavirus,” Fortenberry said.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Officials on Monday help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield onto waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Police escort a van with passengers from a Kalitta Air flight at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Passengers who were helped off a plane Monday at Eppley Airfield got into waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Two Kalitta Air specialized cargo planes are shown at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol vehicles sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medicine vehicles off Interstate 480 at the 30th and Dodge Streets exit, headed for the Davis Global Center on Monday.
Vehicles headed west on the Storz Expressway on Monday to the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Crews in protective gear help passengers off a plane Monday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The passengers got onto the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
