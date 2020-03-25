A 10-person limit on crowds and the closing of dining areas have been ordered for Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders Counties, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday.

The governor’s heath measure, in effect until May 6, requires restaurants and bars in these counties to close their dining areas and move to takeout and/or delivery options.

The measure, in effect for seven counties, now also requires individuals who test positive for COVID-19, have any two of the known COVID-19 symptoms or who live with someone who has tested positive to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Schools are also directed to operate without students in their buildings, though many schools have already transitioned to online classes.

The announcement came after Lancaster and Saunders counties reported their first cases of COVID-19 community spread and Dodge County reported its first case.

A similar measure was previously issued for Washington, Cass, Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

