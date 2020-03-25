Residents of an assisted living facility in Blair are under quarantine in their rooms after two people living there tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Four volunteer emergency responders who came into contact with one of those people have been instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks, Blair City Administrator Rod Storm said Wednesday.

The two cases — a woman in her 90s who is self-isolating in her room and a man in his 70s who has been hospitalized — were reported Tuesday at the Carter Place, 1028 Joann Drive.

The four emergency responders had taken the man to a hospital Saturday night, Storm said. They were advised to quarantine by the Three Rivers Public Health Department, he said.

All communal activities at Carter Place have ceased, and meals are being served to residents in their rooms, according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties.

Efforts to clean and disinfect the facility were underway. Residents and staff members are being checked for symptoms “around the clock,” the health department said in a statement.

Carter Place is “aggressively responding to the situation and is working with local and state health officials to ensure the safety and care of all residents,” the health department said.

Blair relies on volunteers to staff its fire department and emergency response teams. Losing four volunteers for at least two weeks could put a strain on the other people who respond to calls, Storm said.

But the city has agreements with surrounding communities like Fort Calhoun and Kennard to supply volunteers when necessary. Storm said he doesn’t believe the quarantines will hinder emergency response in the area.

Going forward, the city has instructed its emergency responders to treat every emergency call as if someone involved could have COVID-19, Storm said. Accordingly, the volunteers will wear protective gear while on duty.

“Hopefully this will pass and none of (the responders) will be infected, and they’ll be back to serving the community in 14 days,” Storm said.

A spokesperson for Enlivant, which runs Carter Place, said in an email that the company takes many steps to ensure the safety of residents and employees when it learns of a confirmed COVID-19 case in one of its living communities.

Those include isolating all residents to their apartments; providing in-room dining services and activities; suspending admissions; and using personal protective equipment for employees and residents as advised by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Enlivant’s living communities recently began restricting visitation by nonessential visitors, including friends and family. CEO Jack Callison Jr. explained the decision in a letter on the company’s website.

“We understand this decision may not be popular and are sympathetic to the reality of what this means,” he wrote. “That said, we are guided by our values and it’s just the right thing to do for both our residents and employees’ safety.”

Family members at Carter Place could visit their loved ones through room windows, the Three Rivers health department said.

The Enlivant spokesperson declined to say how many residents and employees live and work at Carter Place, calling it a “small community.”

Enlivant operates 230 senior living communities in 26 states.