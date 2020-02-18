Two YMCA employees will be recognized for their quick actions that helped to save a gym-goer's life.

The American Red Cross will present Ashley Harry, a wellness coach, and Kayleigh Hegarty, an aquatic director, with lifesaving awards at a Red Cross board meeting on Wednesday.

In June 2019, a man collapsed while exercising at the Southwest YMCA, near 132nd Street and West Center Road. Harry moved the equipment that had fallen on the man and quickly assessed his condition. Hegarty said they should start CPR. 

The pair performed multiple rounds of CPR until first responders arrived.

The man has since recovered.

Harry and Hegarty both are certified in Red Cross CPR training and other courses.

“Without a doubt, the skills learned in the American Red Cross Training Services courses helped to save the life of this gentleman,” American Red Cross Region CEO Jill Orton said in a press release. “We are extremely proud to present these awards to Ashley and Kayleigh. Their actions exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.”

