The American Red Cross is facing a "severe nationwide blood shortage," the Red Cross said Tuesday. 

About 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country because of coronavirus concerns, and healthy individuals are needed to donate, the organization said.

Appointments to donate blood can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo Device. 

Eleven blood drives have been canceled in the Nebraska-Iowa Region, resulting in 386 fewer blood donations. 

New safety measures have been implemented at blood drives, including: 

  • Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
  • Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.
  • Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.
  • Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.

The Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to continue to increase.

This blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies or cancer patients, the Red Cross said. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Photos: Coronavirus impacts Nebraska

1 of 23

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email