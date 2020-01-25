UNMC Skate-a-thon

UNMC employee Fran Higgins participates in the 13th annual Skate-a-thon.

 KENT SIEVERS/UNMC

Participants put their skates to the ice at the UNMC Ice Rink for 24 hours and raised a record $34,000 for Parkinson's research Friday and Saturday.

More than 500 skaters participated in the University of Nebraska Medical Center's 13th annual Skate-a-thon for Parkinson’s.

Proceeds benefit Parkinson’s research at UNMC and Parkinson’s Nebraska, which helps those in Nebraska and surrounding areas who are affected by the disease. The nine previous events at UNMC have netted more than $210,000 combined.

Nearly 1 million Americans live with Parkinson’s disease, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Those with the disease often experience tremors, stiffness, slow movement and impaired balance or coordination.

Ted Wuebben and his wife, Colleen, started the Skate-a-thon in 2008. At age 52, Colleen was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The couple flooded their backyard to create a rink for three years before moving the event to UNMC. Since Colleen’s death in 2013, the event has been held in her honor.

World-Herald staff writer Kelsey Stewart contributed to this report.

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription