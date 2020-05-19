Railroad Days, an event held at a half-dozen locations around Omaha and Council Bluffs that celebrates the region’s railroad heritage, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Tuesday.
Officials with Lauritzen Gardens, the Durham Museum, Union Pacific Railroad Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum and the Historic General Dodge House "made the difficult decision to cancel the event for the safety of the community," according to a press release.
This would have been the 13th year of the event, which draws thousands of people.
“Given the size and reach of the event, we felt it was the responsible decision to make in order to keep everyone safe,” said Christi Janssen, the Durham Museum's executive director.
The next Railroad Days is scheduled for July 10-11, 2021.
Additional information about Railroad Days can be found at www.omaharailroaddays.com.
