COUNCIL BLUFFS — While most birds migrate during the spring or fall, a limited number of rare purple flamingos are relocating repeatedly in Council Bluffs this summer.
The birds are silently calling for people to support the Alzheimer’s Association.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the association.
Supporters can pay to have a small, medium, large or supersize flock of purple flamingos placed in a friend’s yard, said Sarah McCormack, activities coordinator for Bethany Lutheran Health Services and member of the planning committee for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
That translates into 12 for $10, 24 for $15, 36 for $20 or 60 flamingos for $30.
“They go to the (person's) yard for 24 hours,” she said.
Landowners can purchase "insurance" for $10 to keep flocks away or prevent a recurrence.
Proceeds from flock purchases will go toward the “care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.” Donations can be credited to one of the teams raising money for the walk.
She and her team of volunteers will generally place flocks in the morning and remove them at about the same time the following morning, she said. The service will be offered through the month of July. Each flock is delivered with a note explaining the stunt, listing McCormack's phone number and who's responsible for the flocking, if the buyer wants that information disclosed.
McCormack said they initially ordered 60 flamingos — enough for the supersize flock — but demand has been so high that they've ordered an additional 24 birds.
Council Bluffs’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Sept. 22 at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park. The walk will be about 2 miles long. There are currently 29 teams signed up for the Council Bluffs walk, which have raised more than $21,000 toward a goal of $46,000.
For more information or to donate, go to alz.org.
To purchase a flock, email call 712-328-8228.
