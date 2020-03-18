A group of co-workers dines in a room by themselves at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
All public gatherings in Douglas County with more than 10 people are prohibited through April 30, the county's health department director said Wednesday.
The Douglas County Board of Health order, Adi Pour wrote, was issued as a result of the worldwide pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus and is implicated in more than 7,000 deaths worldwide.
To the extent necessary, Pour asks that the Douglas County sheriff and all chiefs of police in the county ensure compliance with and enforcement of the order. Any person violating the order may be subject to a misdemeanor for each offense, she wrote.
The order doesn't apply to courts, medical providers, public utilities, critical county and city operations, continuity of business operations, logistics/distribution centers, congregate living settings, shelters, public transportation, airport travel, shopping at fuel stations, stores or malls, or to family residences housing 10 or more people. However, Pour wrote, people in these settings are instructed to observe all applicable state and federal guidelines for infection control.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said his department will be assembling a team to conduct compliance checks concerning the 10-person limit.
If businesses or groups of people are not complying, officers can issue a ticket to the business owner or any person in a large group.
"It is our intention to try to work with our business community," Schmaderer said. "If we continue to see noncompliance, we can escalate."
Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said he expects to meet, possibly Thursday, with health department officials, the county attorney and other enforcement agencies for specific guidance on the order.
“I don’t know how well that’s going to be enforced,” Dunning said. “Do you write (up) the owner or do you write (up) number 11?”
Dunning said a friend of his who visited a bar Tuesday was told he was customer No. 11 and couldn’t come in. Some businesses, he said, appear to be policing the situation themselves.
Under the order, day care and child care facilities must operate under "the following mandatory conditions":
Child care must be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer children, with "stable" meaning that the same 10 or fewer children are in the same group each day.
Children shall not change from one group to another.
If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room; groups shall not mix with each other.
Child care providers shall remain solely with one group of children.
The new regulations didn't come as a surprise to Lisa Helvey, owner and director of Through The Years Child Care.
The day care, near 99th Avenue and West Center Road, already has small class sizes. But they're working to get them all down to 10.
"It's like a puzzle. That's our challenge," Helvey said.
The center already has changed lunchtime procedures. Instead of family-style dining, children's meals are plated and served to them in their classrooms. Each child is seated in a different part of the room.
"Our teachers have been making it a game with them," Helvey said. "It's been more fun for the kids than it has been a stress."
On average, the day care has about 65 children. Now, that number has dropped to about 50.
By Paul Hammel and Martha Stoddard
World-Herald Bureau
Staying open is important, Helvey said, especially for parents who can't work from home.
"The hard part is keeping up with it," she said. "Every day, every hour. Where do we go now? We're keeping up with it as best we can, and we've been communicating with parents as we go."
Lisa Lindee, director of Mission Imagination, said she expected to have to close the child care facility, near 156th Street and West Maple Road, by the end of the week.
"It's a nice surprise that we can stay open and offer our services for the time being," she said. "We're rolling with everything as it comes."
Even for gatherings smaller than 10, Pour wrote, if a minimum social distance of 6 feet between attendees can't be maintained in the venue or subdivision thereof, the gathering is prohibited.
Valley Police Chief Brett Smith said his department would give a bar or restaurant multiple warnings. Smith said that after one warning, it would take a complaint to bring an officer back to make a second warning. He said he wasn’t sure how many warnings he would give bars and restaurants.
Smith wants to "give them a reasonable amount of time to come into compliance."
"I don't want to be the (person) that takes the business out of business," Smith said. His department has worked to build good relations with businesses, he said, and he doesn’t want to change that.
"If we are giving verbals and just get everybody on the same page until April 30, that's big," Smith said.
World-Herald staff writers Kelsey Stewart and Alia Conley contributed to this report.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Paddy McGown's Pub and Grill located at 4503 Center Street, was did not have the normal crowd it would on Saint Patrick's Day because of coronavirus concerns.
A note grace the front of Yia-Yia's Pizza on St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. Several bars and restaurants in Nebraska are temporarily closing because of coronavirus concerns.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
We should suspend air travel into Omaha for the next 30 days. Leave if you wish but no inbounds. Allowing flights to come in has generated most of our cases and created a leaky ship.
Good to know a Douglas County non elected official can institute directives enforceable by law enforcement . The incubation period is 14-15 days but this official decides that the "law" should be for 42 days, really this is how our city & state government works, good to know.
I think the state of emergency imposed by elected officials says she can.
What is being ordered that you have a problem with?
Yes the guidelines issued by that state of emergency declared by the Governor stated that the 10 person limit should remain in effect for 15 days based on CDC guidelines. That aside "my problem" is that the Doctor ordered this ban until April 30th, 42 days. What was the 42 days based upon?
I expect addition. Unless you think the virus will be killed off in 15 days. I heard some idiot broadcaster on KFAB using the term "killing off the virus" so you certainly would not be the only person so misinformed.
The sky is falling!
