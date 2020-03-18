All public gatherings in Douglas County with more than 10 people are prohibited through April 30, the county's health department director said Wednesday.

The Douglas County Board of Health order, Adi Pour wrote, was issued as a result of the worldwide pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus and is implicated in more than 7,000 deaths worldwide.

To the extent necessary, Pour asks that the Douglas County sheriff and all chiefs of police in the county ensure compliance with and enforcement of the order. Any person violating the order may be subject to a misdemeanor for each offense, she wrote.

The order doesn't apply to courts, medical providers, public utilities, critical county and city operations, continuity of business operations, logistics/distribution centers, congregate living settings, shelters, public transportation, airport travel, shopping at fuel stations, stores or malls, or to family residences housing 10 or more people. However, Pour wrote, people in these settings are instructed to observe all applicable state and federal guidelines for infection control.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said his department will be assembling a team to conduct compliance checks concerning the 10-person limit.

If businesses or groups of people are not complying, officers can issue a ticket to the business owner or any person in a large group.

"It is our intention to try to work with our business community," Schmaderer said. "If we continue to see noncompliance, we can escalate."

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said he expects to meet, possibly Thursday, with health department officials, the county attorney and other enforcement agencies for specific guidance on the order.

“I don’t know how well that’s going to be enforced,” Dunning said. “Do you write (up) the owner or do you write (up) number 11?”

Dunning said a friend of his who visited a bar Tuesday was told he was customer No. 11 and couldn’t come in. Some businesses, he said, appear to be policing the situation themselves.

Under the order, day care and child care facilities must operate under "the following mandatory conditions":

Child care must be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer children, with "stable" meaning that the same 10 or fewer children are in the same group each day.

Children shall not change from one group to another.

If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room; groups shall not mix with each other.

Child care providers shall remain solely with one group of children.

The new regulations didn't come as a surprise to Lisa Helvey, owner and director of Through The Years Child Care.

The day care, near 99th Avenue and West Center Road, already has small class sizes. But they're working to get them all down to 10.

"It's like a puzzle. That's our challenge," Helvey said.

The center already has changed lunchtime procedures. Instead of family-style dining, children's meals are plated and served to them in their classrooms. Each child is seated in a different part of the room.

"Our teachers have been making it a game with them," Helvey said. "It's been more fun for the kids than it has been a stress."

On average, the day care has about 65 children. Now, that number has dropped to about 50.

Staying open is important, Helvey said, especially for parents who can't work from home.

"The hard part is keeping up with it," she said. "Every day, every hour. Where do we go now? We're keeping up with it as best we can, and we've been communicating with parents as we go."

Lisa Lindee, director of Mission Imagination, said she expected to have to close the child care facility, near 156th Street and West Maple Road, by the end of the week. "It's a nice surprise that we can stay open and offer our services for the time being," she said. "We're rolling with everything as it comes."

Even for gatherings smaller than 10, Pour wrote, if a minimum social distance of 6 feet between attendees can't be maintained in the venue or subdivision thereof, the gathering is prohibited.

Valley Police Chief Brett Smith said his department would give a bar or restaurant multiple warnings. Smith said that after one warning, it would take a complaint to bring an officer back to make a second warning. He said he wasn’t sure how many warnings he would give bars and restaurants.

Smith wants to "give them a reasonable amount of time to come into compliance."

"I don't want to be the (person) that takes the business out of business," Smith said. His department has worked to build good relations with businesses, he said, and he doesn’t want to change that.

"If we are giving verbals and just get everybody on the same page until April 30, that's big," Smith said.

World-Herald staff writers Kelsey Stewart and Alia Conley contributed to this report.