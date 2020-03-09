Council Bluffs has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, officials said Monday.
Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant said an employee at Panera Bread in Council Bluffs has been tested as a "presumptive positive" for the disease, also known as COVID-19. The county is waiting on a full positive confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bluffs officials learned of the case on Saturday. Panera Bread in Council Bluffs closed over the weekend and remained closed Monday for a deep cleaning, Wyant said.
"Out of an abundance of caution," Panera closed for the deep clean, said Wyant, who oversees public health for the county. "Which I compliment them on."
Wyant said customers of the Panera Bread, which is at Metro Crossing shopping center, do not need to self-quarantine at this time.
A Panera spokeswoman confirmed that an employee had been sent home because the person exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus disease and that the location was doing a deep clean. It wasn't immediately known what days she may have worked.
Wyant said the woman, who recently traveled to California, is between the ages of 41 and 60. It's not known where she contracted the virus. He said she has underlying health factors.
The woman was tested at the Nebraska Medical Center and is now self-quarantined at home. Wyant said her condition is considered to be stable.
The Pottawattamie County Health Department and the Iowa Department of Health are working to track down the woman's contacts.
Wyant said the county, city, schools, fire and police departments, along with hospitals, have been in contact regarding the virus.
Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health's website listed eight coronavirus disease cases in the state.
