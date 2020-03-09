Council Bluffs has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, officials said Monday.

Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant said an employee at Panera Bread in Council Bluffs has been tested as a "presumptive positive" for the disease, also known as COVID-19. The county is waiting on a full positive confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bluffs officials learned of the case on Saturday. Panera Bread in Council Bluffs closed over the weekend and remained closed Monday for a deep cleaning, Wyant said.

"Out of an abundance of caution," Panera closed for the deep clean, said Wyant, who oversees public health for the county. "Which I compliment them on."

Wyant said customers of the Panera Bread, which is at Metro Crossing shopping center, do not need to self-quarantine at this time.

20200310_new_coronaiowa_ar01

Matt Wyant, the director of planning for Pottawattamie County, speaks on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Council Bluffs.

A Panera spokeswoman confirmed that an employee had been sent home because the person exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus disease and that the location was doing a deep clean. It wasn't immediately known what days she may have worked. 

Wyant said the woman, who recently traveled to California, is between the ages of 41 and 60. It's not known where she contracted the virus. He said she has underlying health factors.

The woman was tested at the Nebraska Medical Center and is now self-quarantined at home. Wyant said her condition is considered to be stable. 

The Pottawattamie County Health Department and the Iowa Department of Health are working to track down the woman's contacts. 

Wyant said the county, city, schools, fire and police departments, along with hospitals, have been in contact regarding the virus.

Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health's website listed eight coronavirus disease cases in the state.

Photos: Nebraska serves as quarantine site for coronavirus

1 of 30

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started