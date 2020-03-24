The big economic splash Omaha’s tourism industry was expecting to see from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials will have to wait at least another year.

Tuesday, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021, ending weeks of speculation that the games could not go ahead as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee made the decision after speaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and local organizers.

The IOC said the games will be held “not later than summer 2021” but they still will be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With the announcement, it was unclear whether the trials can similarly slide back a year.

While that would surely be the hope of the Omaha Sports Commission and USA Swimming, which work together to put on the trials, it likely would depend on the ability to reschedule the event in 2021 at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

The Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority, which operates the arena and adjoining convention center, has to clear its calendar for weeks during years that Omaha hosts the trials to make way for the construction of a massive Olympic-sized pool inside the arena.

Those scheduling details likely could not be worked out until the exact dates for a rescheduled Olympics are known.

Officials with the commission, USA Swimming and MECA were not immediately available Tuesday for comment.

This year was to be the fourth time Omaha has hosted the swim trials, and they have been a big economic deal for the city. The 2016 trials were worth an estimated $74 million to Omaha’s hotels, restaurants, bars and other tourism-related businesses.

And that doesn’t even count the value of all the exposure the city gets from having live national TV coverage from Omaha for eight straight nights, highlighting the city and its ability to pull off major events.

MECA and the city's tourism-related businesses were expecting a big spring and summer this year through the city’s hosting of NCAA “March Madness” basketball games, the College World Series and the Swim Trials. Combined, they figured to have more than $150 million in economic punch.

But all now have been washed away, economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The CWS and basketball tournament were lost two weeks ago when the NCAA canceled all remaining winter championships and wiped out the entire season for spring sports such as baseball.

Abe said he requested a postponement “taking into consideration the current circumstances” and to secure an environment in which athletes can perform at their best and crowds can be safe and secure.

In a joint statement, the IOC and Japan Olympic organizers announced that they’ve “concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

They also said the rescheduled event next year “could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present.”

This report includes material from the Associated Press.