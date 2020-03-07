Basketball players, coaches and team staff who participated in the Special Olympics event at the Fremont Family YMCA on Saturday, Feb. 29, have been asked to self-quarantine because they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, state officials said Saturday.
The 36-year-old woman who is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit for COVID-19 participated in the event, officials said.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The people who were at the Fremont Y are asked to either self-report to the Nebraska public health online system at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or contact their local health department for guidance and next steps," said Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer. "Informing the local health department is the most direct way to ensure timely medical care if needed and to minimize the potential risk to others."
Spectators of the Special Olympics events and other people who were in the Fremont Y that same day are at much lower risk than the direct participants, officials said. People who didn't participate in the events can self-monitor and contact a local health department or their health care provider if they develop symptoms.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear two-14 days after exposure to the virus. The most common symptoms reported are:
Fever of greater than 100.4
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficult breathing
Evidence to date suggests that this virus doesn’t stay in the environment for an extended period of time, officials said: "Without ongoing contamination from ill people, the facility where the event was held isn’t a risk for ongoing exposure."
