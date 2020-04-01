The Nebraska State Fraternal Order of Police wants first responders to be notified by a dispatcher whenever they are being sent to an address where a person has COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, or is being monitored for it.

The organization, which has 3,700 members statewide, sent a request to Gov. Pete Ricketts asking him to establish emergency rules to allow the information to be shared. The Fraternal Order of Police wants state and county health departments to give 911 call centers lists of who’s being monitored for COVID-19, and for dispatchers to notify first responders before they are sent to one of those addresses.

Firefighters, medics and law enforcement officers need the information “so they can take proper precautions and not contract or spread the infection,” State FOP President Jim Maguire wrote to the governor.

Ricketts said Wednesday that he would suggest the organization “go through the regular channels to talk to folks about how something like that might be mechanized, and what all the rules and regulations are with that.”

“We certainly want to work closely with law enforcement with regard to keeping everybody healthy and safe,” the governor said. “So I suggest, you know, work with the local public health departments and make the request through regular channels.”

Normally the information that the organization wants first responders to have is protected by privacy laws, including the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued COVID-19-related guidelines last week saying that HIPAA would allow the names and addresses of people with the disease to be given to dispatchers “for use on a per-call basis.”

“We don’t have to blast their names over the airwaves — there are ways to let us know,” said Maguire, an Omaha police officer. “I don’t even want to know who they are. I just need to know if it’s in the house.”

That’s so first responders can put on protective equipment and otherwise protect themselves and prevent spreading the virus, he said.

The Fraternal Order of Police also made the request to Douglas County and Sarpy County officials. Sarpy County began following the requested procedure Monday, Sheriff Jeff Davis said. If people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department will give their addresses — but not their names — to dispatchers, Davis said. That information will pop up on dispatchers’ computers if a call comes in for EMS, fire or law enforcement service at that address. The dispatchers will then tell first responders.

“We just need the address so our people can prepare, gear up or whatever they need to do,” Davis said.

He said his department had checked with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office and was told that it was OK to share the addresses but not the names.

But in Douglas County, Maguire said, he received notice from the County Attorney’s Office that the organization’s request is not allowed under Nebraska law. Kathy Allen, Douglas County 911 director, said operators do ask coronavirus screening questions of callers, and dispatchers give the information to first responders so they know if they need to put on protective equipment.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said he and the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association support the FOP’s request to flag any address that is being monitored for COVID-19.

“I’m all for that,” Dunning said.

He said the spread of the disease in the community poses a risk to deputies and other first responders that might be reduced if dispatchers had the address.

Over the weekend, Dunning said, a deputy may have been exposed to coronavirus when he responded to help with a medical call at a mobile home park for a person who ended up dying. It turned out the person tested positive for the coronavirus. The deputy is self-quarantining and being monitored, Dunning said.

The sheriff didn’t know if the person had been known to have the disease before, so their address might not have been in the system. But he said the situation illustrates how first responders need as much information as they can get to protect themselves.