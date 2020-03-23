Most grocery stores have set aside specific times for vulnerable people to shop.

Store officials are asking that others abide by this guidance but say they may not be able to force those who don’t qualify to leave.

Reserved shopping is generally for people older than 60, those with underlying medical conditions or pregnant women.

  • Baker’s: No companywide reserved shopping period. Store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
  • Costco: Reserved shopping Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. No guests. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
  • Family Fare: Reserved shopping Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
  • Hy-Vee: Reserved shopping 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
  • Target: Reserved shopping 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
  • Walmart: Reserved shopping one hour before regular opening on Tuesdays. Most stores are open daily from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., so reserved shopping for most stores would be from 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays.
  • Whole Foods: Reserved shopping 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Also on Monday, Hy-Vee announced that it is suspending rain checks and will not accept returns or grant refunds. The change takes effect Tuesday.

Produce, meat, seafood and deli items that are not appropriately fresh can be exchanged. Nonperishable products, however, will not be exchanged or refunded.

Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee CEO and president, said the change has been made in the interest of health and safety.

“Because we can’t trace where our products go after they leave our store, we can no longer accept certain products for return,” he said. “With this change, our customers can feel safe knowing that all products they purchase at their local Hy-Vee have been in our stores the entire time.”

Defective products can be exchanged since they won’t be restocked on shelves.

The decision to suspend rain checks for out-of-stock products is the result of high demand.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 52

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

