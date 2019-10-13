Pink Bandana mud volleyball

Teams square off during the Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball tournament in 2008.

A Nebraska nonprofit is looking to award financial support to women battling breast cancer.

Each year, the Pink Bandana organization awards a handful of women financial support, typically $10,000.

The group is accepting applications now through Dec. 1. Women must be 40 years old or younger, from Nebraska and battling breast cancer.

Over the last 12 years, Pink Bandana has donated more than $300,000 to families in need.

The women will be recognized at the organization’s signature event, the Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament. The 2020 tournament is set for July 11 in Prague, Nebraska. It’s expected to draw about 3,000 people and 265 teams to “play dirty and feel good about it.”

Applications can be submitted at pinkbandana.org. Applicants are encouraged to share their journey in the fight against breast cancer. Information is kept confidential.

