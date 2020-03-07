A person who may have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus visited Marrs Magnet Middle School sometime in the past few days, the Omaha Public Schools superintendent said in a note to parents sent out late Friday night.
The school is near 19th and U Streets.
Cheryl Logan wrote that school district officials were told that health department officials in Douglas and Sarpy Counties are monitoring a possible case of COVID-19 that is separate from the case of the 36-year-old woman who is being treated for the disease at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.
Health investigators say the test for the diagnosis in the person "is inconclusive at this time," Logan wrote. "We are writing to you because this individual visited Marrs Magnet Center earlier in the week. Investigators believe the risk for exposure is low. Staff members who had the most direct contact with the visitor have heard directly from the health department."
Logan wrote that she shared the information "out of an abundance of caution."
With spring break underway, Logan said, "students and the vast majority of our staff are out of the building and we are beginning a deep clean of the school immediately."
