Toxic Algae Utah Lake

Toxic blue-green algae in Utah.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Water at the Walnut Creek Recreation area in Papillion does not have harmful algal blooms, known as toxic blue-green algae.

The lake was tested earlier this week after social media reports indicated that the algae may have been present. Results came back negative, city spokesman Trenton Albers said Friday.

Papillion city officials weren’t able to verify the report posted to Facebook. It cited an unnamed emergency vet clinic and claimed that a dog came into the facility after possible exposure to the algae at the Papillion recreation area. The post went on to say the dog later died.

Staff will continue to monitor the water conditions with visual checks of the lake, Albers said.

Dog owners should also be aware of what to look for in terms of poor water conditions, Albers said. An informational sign is posted at the lake letting people know what to watch out for regarding the algae.

For dog owners who want to be cautious, the recreation area has an enclosed dog park that doesn’t have water access. An adjacent area at the dog park does connect to the lake.

“If they see something that looks off, let us know or call us and ask,” Albers said. “It’s better to err on the side of caution.”

Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

Photos: Nebraska State Parks

The eight state parks of Nebraska, operated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, offer a combination of beautiful scenery, valuable educational and recreational opportunities, and a wide variety of camping and lodging amenities. Many of the parks feature unique wildlife and historic landscapes, allowing visitors to reconnect with nature and enjoy outdoor activities.

1 of 28

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription