Sarpy County officials are reminding residents to use caution when visiting city parks to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

Papillion has closed playground equipment, ballfields, courts and other equipment in parks until further notice. Parks, trails and recreation areas are open, but residents are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Bellevue parks also remain open, but officials said no organized sports or team practices are allowed.

Both cities are advising residents to stay home if they’re exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Parkgoers should wash or sanitize their hands before and after visiting, observe social distancing of at least 6 feet from others and keep gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people.

Omaha parks are open, too, though officials advise avoiding park benches and all outdoor playground equipment.

