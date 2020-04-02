The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will prohibit overnight camping at state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas starting Monday and running through May 8.

The closure of state park area lodging and cabins also will be extended through May 8.

State parks and recreation areas will remain open for day use. A limited number of restrooms will be available.

Refunds will be given to campers who have prepaid fees. The camping closure will be reevaluated in the future to determine if an extension is necessary.

For a list of all Game and Parks cancellations, postponements and closures, go to OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald's special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine.

