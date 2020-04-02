The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will prohibit overnight camping at state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas starting Monday and running through May 8.
The closure of state park area lodging and cabins also will be extended through May 8.
State parks and recreation areas will remain open for day use. A limited number of restrooms will be available.
Refunds will be given to campers who have prepaid fees. The camping closure will be reevaluated in the future to determine if an extension is necessary.
For a list of all Game and Parks cancellations, postponements and closures, go to OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.