OrthoNebraska is working with the Omaha Metro Health Care Coalition to collect and disinfect N95 masks for health care organizations and first responders in the five-county metropolitan area.

The orthopedic group will use ultraviolet light to disinfect the masks in a process similar to the one developed by researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine.

Officials planned to disinfect the first batch Monday and begin taking in additional masks by the end of the week. Once fully operational, the group should be able to disinfect hundreds of masks a day. The masks, which filter out tiny particles like the novel coronavirus, have been in high demand since the outbreak began and supplies have been tight worldwide.

“By providing this service to others, we effectively extend the life of highly valuable personal protective equipment in the community,” Dr. Nicholas Bruggeman, OrthoNebraska’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.

OrthoNebraska is a member of the coalition, a collection of local hospitals, health care groups and emergency response agencies. OrthoNebraska officials expect the free service to be fully operational next week. By Monday, the group already had been contacted by a local fire department and a number of assisted living centers.

Those using the service will label used masks and place them in brown bags. They will place the bags in plastic bins, which also will be disinfected. The masks will be clipped to a wire and disinfected using a UV light tower. The disinfected masks will be returned to the original wearer.

OrthoNebraska will accept masks from any health care organization in the five-county area of Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington and Dodge Counties. Interested groups must contact OrthoNebraska ahead of time to make sure they follow proper packaging and delivery instructions.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald.

