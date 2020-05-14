OrthoNebraska, an Omaha-area orthopedic practice and hospital, will open a clinic this summer inside the Think Whole Person Healthcare primary care office at 7100 West Center Road.

OrthoNebraska Aksarben, as the clinic will be known, will include eight exam rooms, a procedure room and X-ray capabilities. It will be staffed by a variety of orthopedic specialists and serve as OrthoNebraska’s third orthopedic urgent care for walk-in patients.

Levi Scheppers, OrthoNebraska’s CEO, said that having a location in the midtown area is important to the practice and that Think is a good fit.

The new location also expands the services available to patients at Think, one of the nation’s largest independent primary care centers with more than 45,000 patients. Think also is an accountable care organization geared toward patients with chronic conditions who need ongoing care coordination to help them meet their goals and stay out of the hospital.

“This is about access to health care when patients need it,” Dr. James Canedy, Think’s CEO, said in a statement. “We provide same-day access to our patients to help them stay on top of pain and get the help they need when they need it.”

Our best staff photos of May 2020

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Tags

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email