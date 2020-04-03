High schools in the Omaha Public Schools district won't hold traditional graduation ceremonies in May because of advice from health experts to limit crowds in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The district instead will host virtual celebrations in late May. It has reserved space at Baxter Arena for in-person celebrations in August if crowds are allowed to gather by then. Those dates are Aug. 1, 3 and 4.

A letter about the move was to be sent Friday.

The district, the largest in the state, has seven high schools.

"As a parent, past teacher, principal and your superintendent, I want you to know how disappointed we all are that this year must be different for your health and safety," Superintendent Cheryl Logan said in a video message to students.

Logan said the fact that traditional ceremonies cannot proceed does not diminish the "incredible accomplishment and milestone you reached this spring."

