Add summer swimming lessons to the list of cancellations prompted by the coronavirus epidemic.
The Omaha Public Schools said Tuesday that because of concerns about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, swimming lessons offered in the summer by OPS have been canceled at all locations.
Mayor Jean Stothert and Omaha Parks Director Brook Bench said last week that city pools and splashgrounds won’t open June 1 because 10-person limits on public gatherings would make that difficult to do.
But the mayor said it’s possible that city pools could open later in the summer, and possibly stay open later in the year than normal, into August or September.
Stothert also floated the idea that some, but not all, of the city’s pools could open. The hours of operation could be extended as well to allow people to space out when they visit the pool.
The city's popular youth camps — Hummel, Zorinsky, Hanscom Park and Adams — also will not open as planned in June. Stothert said the city will refund all fees that already have been paid. "Like pools, if the current restrictions change, we may be able to re-register campers and open for a shorter camp season," Stothert said in a Facebook post.
