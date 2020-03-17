Omaha Public Power District and Metropolitan Utilities District have closed their joint customer service office at Energy Plaza, 444 S. 16th St. in Omaha.

The closing went into effect Tuesday and will be in place until further notice.

This move was made to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

OPPD offers alternative payment methods. These include making payments online via the OPPDConnect app, or by calling 402-536-4131 in the Omaha area or 877-536-4131.

MUD also offers various payment options. These include making online payments via MyAccount or by calling 402-554-6666 or 800-732-5864 and using the automated system.

Another option for customers who typically make cash payments, the utilities said, is to mail a cashier’s check to the utility or drop off the payment at their joint payment drop box.

Both utilities also have announced the suspension of disconnections because of nonpayment. OPPD’s moratorium will be in effect through April 30, at which point they will re-evaluate the moratorium.

MUD will not disconnect water services because of nonpayment until further notice.