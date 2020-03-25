An Open Door Mission spokeswoman said Tuesday that programs and services will be halted until April 30 at its centers in Elkhorn and Council Bluffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Candace Gregory said programs at the outreach/donation centers at those two locations will “be paused” because of the need to keep guests, students and staff safe. The Timberlake Outreach Center at 2107 E. Locust St. in Omaha will still accept donations.

“I apologize in advance for this inconvenience, but due to limited storage space and staff we are not able to facilitate more than our drop off location being open at the Timberlake Outreach Center on our main campus,” Gregory said. “We thank you for your prayers, support and care during these challenging times.”

Items may be dropped off Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The drop-off times for Friday and Saturday are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations for the Open Door Mission can be made online at opendoormission.org.

