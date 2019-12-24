Until a few months ago, Nicholas Bell, 36, had largely stopped working out. Just walking up the stairs of his Benson-area home left him winded. Then in late September, he started a new therapy for cystic fibrosis.
“It’s whoops and hollers for the cystic fibrosis team, and (the therapy) has driven quite a few patients to tears of joy,” says Dr. Peter J. “Jim” Murphy, program director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine.
A teaching artist with the Nebraska Writers Collective, Nicholas Bell coordinates a program that sends instructors into prisons to teach creative writing and also helps teach a slam poetry class at Omaha’s Central High School.
Nicholas Bell said his fear is that younger patients will decide that with the new therapy, cystic fibrosis is cured and drop their treatments. “I think it’s important for us right now to just stick to our regimen,” he said.
Nicholas Bell says of his recent turnaround: “It’s exciting I can work out and still have energy to walk the dog and go be with my friends.”
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
By the two-month mark on Trikafta, Nicholas Bell’s lung function had increased 19%, the biggest gain he’s ever seen.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nicholas Bell was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a rare, progressive disease that affects the lungs, at 6 months old.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
“It’s whoops and hollers for the cystic fibrosis team, and (the therapy) has driven quite a few patients to tears of joy,” says Dr. Peter J. “Jim” Murphy, program director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nicholas Bell has been working to push his mile time below 10 minutes, and he plans to train for a cystic fibrosis extreme hike in Colorado next fall.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A teaching artist with the Nebraska Writers Collective, Nicholas Bell coordinates a program that sends instructors into prisons to teach creative writing and also helps teach a slam poetry class at Omaha’s Central High School.
Nicholas Bell arrived at the gym on a sunny December afternoon, climbed aboard a treadmill and jogged, occasionally slowing for a breather.
His run done, he headed for the weights. It’s a routine he’s been trying to fit in three or four days a week.
But until a few months ago, Bell, 36, had largely stopped working out. Just walking up the stairs of his Benson-area home left him winded.
Then in late September, he started a new therapy for cystic fibrosis, the rare, progressive disease he was diagnosed with at 6 months old.
The treatment, a three-drug combo called Trikafta, has been hailed as the first to show dramatic improvement in lung function in most people with the disease. While not a cure, it’s expected to benefit 90% of patients, including those who have the most common mutation in the cystic fibrosis gene, called CFTR, which was discovered 30 years ago. The Food and Drug Administration approved the therapy in late October for patients 12 and older.
Now that he’s back to working out, Bell realized it wasn’t motivation he lacked, but the ability to do the work.
“It’s exciting I can work out and still have energy to walk the dog and go be with my friends,” he said of his recent turnaround.
Cystic fibrosis affects an estimated 30,000 people in the United States and 70,000 worldwide. It causes thick mucus to build up in organs, damaging patients’ lungs and digestive systems.
In clinical trials, the drug boosted lung capacity an average of 14%, said Dr. Peter J. “Jim” Murphy, program director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine. That program and the Pediatric Cystic Fibrosis Center at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center form the Nebraska Regional Cystic Fibrosis Center, which treats more than 300 patients. One Children’s patient participated in clinical trials of the drug.
“We face, every day, steady decline in lung function in virtually all of our patients,” he said. “In one fell swoop, you’ve turned that around. It’s whoops and hollers for the cystic fibrosis team, and has driven quite a few patients to tears of joy.”
And while most attention has focused on the initial boost the drug provides in lung function, Murphy said, doctors also are hoping it will decrease the rate of decline in that function by as much or more as earlier drugs. Long-term results, of course, are not yet in.
All adults face a decrease in function after age 30, he said, but it’s typically not enough to cause problems. Cystic fibrosis patients, however, lose lung function about four times faster on average than the typical person.
“They very quickly cut into the lung function they need to live their daily lives, not just to run marathons,” he said.
Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter
Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.
Bell has had his own ups and downs with the disease, including a near-death episode in 2016 that prompted his doctor to suggest it was time to consider a lung transplant. He avoided that by focusing on his health, and saw some significant improvements. But he became really ill in mid-2018 after catching a bug.
He got Trikafta a bit before the FDA approved it through a program that offered the therapy to people like himself who at the time had low lung function.
By the two-month mark, his lung function had increased by 19%, the biggest gain he’s ever seen. He’s been using that improvement as a springboard to bolster his physical fitness. He’s been working to push his mile time below 10 minutes, and he plans to train for a cystic fibrosis extreme hike in Colorado next fall. He hasn’t experienced any notable side effects, although he’s seen posts in online groups from some who have.
With his improved energy level, he’s also back to doing more writing. A teaching artist with the Nebraska Writers Collective, he coordinates a program that sends instructors into prisons to teach creative writing and also helps teach a slam poetry class at Omaha’s Central High School. He and his wife, Kristin, celebrated their third anniversary earlier this month.
“I’m happy to be where I’m at now,” he said.
He’s also keeping on top of his cystic fibrosis treatment routine. That includes donning a percussion vest that breaks up mucus in his lungs three times a day for between 30 and 45 minutes. He also uses a nebulizer, a device that turns liquid medications into a mist he inhales.
He encourages other people with cystic fibrosis to do the same. A clinical trial is being launched to determine whether patients can pare back their regimens, but those results aren’t in. He said his fear is that younger patients will decide the disease is cured and drop their treatments.
“I think it’s important for us right now to just stick to our regimen,” he said.
Dr. Heather Thomas, director of Children’s cystic fibrosis center, is eager for results of other studies, those testing the drug in children ages 6 to 11.
Kids stand to benefit even more than adults if the therapy can slow the disease’s progression.
“The earlier we can get kids on, the better,” she said. So far, there’s no indication the therapy won’t work in younger children.
Older pediatric patients who got the drug also experienced fewer “pulmonary exacerbations,” meaning they didn’t get sick as often. That would be a huge win for families, Thomas said.
Research also is needed to help the 10% of patients whose disease is caused by different mutations. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation launched a $500 million campaign in late October intended to accelerate efforts to cure the disease.
Another concern raised after the drug’s approval was whether patients would have access to it, given its price tag of $311,000 a year.
But Murphy said patients have been able to get the drug through insurance and patient assistance programs, typically with a relatively small co-pay. A small minority have been denied, but those denials have been reversed on appeal.
“It’s dramatic, life-changing and, we believe, life-prolonging,” he said. “It’s important to know that it’s not a cure, and that our job as cystic fibrosis providers is still going to be here. But it’s going to be different.”
Bell, the poet, has his own word for it.
“It’s freeing,” he said. “It definitely has been very freeing.”
This report includes material from the Washington Post.
1 of 17
ARIELPANOWICZ.COM
Matthew Eledge and husband Elliot Dougherty plan to explain her out-of-the-ordinary birth to their daughter in terms she can understand: that her grandmother furnished the garden where she grew, and that her aunt, Lea Yribe, generously supplied the seeds.
One pothole did a passenger a favor when the ambulance he was in struck it, according to first responders. Gretna firefighters were taking a man suffering chest pain and a high heart rate to the hospital. While en route to Lakeside Hospital, the ambulance hit a pothole. The jolt returned the patient’s heart rate to normal.
Thought to be brain dead, doctors took former Creighton Bluejays play-by-play announcer T. Scott Marr off life support. Before his family settled on a funeral home, they decided to see their dad one more time. When they got there, he was awake and speaking.
Karla Perez was 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered a catastrophic brain bleed and was declared brain dead. Her unborn child was alive, but wouldn't survive delivery. So family and doctors kept her on life support. Angel was born eight weeks later.
Darnisha Ladd never imagined Snapchat would help save her life after she suffered a stroke. But needing a precise timeline of events, doctors and family relied on a post on the phone app and were able to give her a needed medication in time.
Lindsey and Derek Teten's triplets are one in a million. Literally. The Nebraska City couple's three daughters, born in late June 2017, are identical and were conceived without fertility treatments. The girls were the second set of spontaneous triplets born at Methodist Women's Hospital. The first set, also girls, was born in 2015.
What makes Jamey Dougall's health story unusual is his treatment plan. Dougall, who's legally blind, uses a special pair of glasses to see. He's seen his wife Kandice, his two daughters, and now, his favorite college football team — the Huskers.
Doctors diagnosed the paralysis that was creeping up Justin Chenier's legs as Guillain-Barre syndrome. It would become so serious that the Omaha man would nearly lose consciousness while screaming because of the pain. The syndrome was triggered by West Nile virus.
Kenze Messman's been diagnosed with several chronic illnesses. Sometimes her heart rate climbs, seizures send her to the floor and migraines leave her in the dark. And one of the ailments causes the 17-year-old to have allergic reactions to almost everything.
The skin on Sharan Bryson's leg was black from lack of circulation. She felt nothing but a sharp, stabbing pain. The leg was dead, and her best option was amputation. Bryson bounced back and put her hard work to the test by running a 5K.
Chase Tiemann has had numerous surgeries in his young life, including the amputation of his left arm. The Omaha boy has a condition that causes tumors — sometimes benign, sometimes cancerous — to form on his body. To boost his spirits after amputation, the Papillion Fire Department named Chase an honorary firefighter.
Wesley Woods battled heart disease for 20 years. He'd racked up nine heart attacks, multiple surgeries and one heart transplant. He was tired of hospitals. Tired of chest pain. Tired of feeling tired. Woods was lucky — he received a second transplant.
Amber Kudrna wasn't sure she'd be able to have a child of her own. After two kidney transplants, doctors gave the Omaha woman a laundry list of potential pregnancy complications. Kudrna and husband Adam weighed their options and, in September 2018, welcomed a baby boy.
Joe Nolan couldn't take his son James' pain away. But he could find a way to share it. Nolan got a tattoo that arched across his head, just like his son's scar. James was born with a handful of ailments, including one that regularly requires his skull to be reshaped.
One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.
Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.
1 of 17
ARIELPANOWICZ.COM
Matthew Eledge and husband Elliot Dougherty plan to explain her out-of-the-ordinary birth to their daughter in terms she can understand: that her grandmother furnished the garden where she grew, and that her aunt, Lea Yribe, generously supplied the seeds.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
One pothole did a passenger a favor when the ambulance he was in struck it, according to first responders. Gretna firefighters were taking a man suffering chest pain and a high heart rate to the hospital. While en route to Lakeside Hospital, the ambulance hit a pothole. The jolt returned the patient’s heart rate to normal.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thought to be brain dead, doctors took former Creighton Bluejays play-by-play announcer T. Scott Marr off life support. Before his family settled on a funeral home, they decided to see their dad one more time. When they got there, he was awake and speaking.
HANDOUT
Karla Perez was 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered a catastrophic brain bleed and was declared brain dead. Her unborn child was alive, but wouldn't survive delivery. So family and doctors kept her on life support. Angel was born eight weeks later.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Darnisha Ladd never imagined Snapchat would help save her life after she suffered a stroke. But needing a precise timeline of events, doctors and family relied on a post on the phone app and were able to give her a needed medication in time.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lindsey and Derek Teten's triplets are one in a million. Literally. The Nebraska City couple's three daughters, born in late June 2017, are identical and were conceived without fertility treatments. The girls were the second set of spontaneous triplets born at Methodist Women's Hospital. The first set, also girls, was born in 2015.
JAMEY DOUGALL
What makes Jamey Dougall's health story unusual is his treatment plan. Dougall, who's legally blind, uses a special pair of glasses to see. He's seen his wife Kandice, his two daughters, and now, his favorite college football team — the Huskers.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Doctors diagnosed the paralysis that was creeping up Justin Chenier's legs as Guillain-Barre syndrome. It would become so serious that the Omaha man would nearly lose consciousness while screaming because of the pain. The syndrome was triggered by West Nile virus.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenze Messman's been diagnosed with several chronic illnesses. Sometimes her heart rate climbs, seizures send her to the floor and migraines leave her in the dark. And one of the ailments causes the 17-year-old to have allergic reactions to almost everything.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The skin on Sharan Bryson's leg was black from lack of circulation. She felt nothing but a sharp, stabbing pain. The leg was dead, and her best option was amputation. Bryson bounced back and put her hard work to the test by running a 5K.
HANDOUT
Chase Tiemann has had numerous surgeries in his young life, including the amputation of his left arm. The Omaha boy has a condition that causes tumors — sometimes benign, sometimes cancerous — to form on his body. To boost his spirits after amputation, the Papillion Fire Department named Chase an honorary firefighter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wesley Woods battled heart disease for 20 years. He'd racked up nine heart attacks, multiple surgeries and one heart transplant. He was tired of hospitals. Tired of chest pain. Tired of feeling tired. Woods was lucky — he received a second transplant.
Amber Kudrna wasn't sure she'd be able to have a child of her own. After two kidney transplants, doctors gave the Omaha woman a laundry list of potential pregnancy complications. Kudrna and husband Adam weighed their options and, in September 2018, welcomed a baby boy.
Joe Nolan couldn't take his son James' pain away. But he could find a way to share it. Nolan got a tattoo that arched across his head, just like his son's scar. James was born with a handful of ailments, including one that regularly requires his skull to be reshaped.
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.