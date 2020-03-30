Omaha residents without homes face unique challenges in avoiding the novel coronavirus and slowing its spread, from seeking safe shelter to washing up.

Even finding a sink to wash their hands is hard because of the closings of businesses and libraries.

That’s why officials with the Open Door Mission were relieved Monday to receive four mobile hand-washing stations from the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

“I’ve been begging for these for weeks,” said Candace Gregory, CEO of the local homeless shelter. “You can’t get them online. You can’t buy them.”

The mission secured the washing stations after giving Rep. Don Bacon a tour on March 24. Shelter staff showed him their clinic and discussed sanitation protocols. Public health officials consider the homeless to be particularly vulnerable during the pandemic.

Bacon asked what the shelter needed that it couldn’t find. Gregory asked if Bacon knew a person or business able to lend the shelter one or two mobile washing stations.

Open Door needs more places for people to wash their hands before meals and when children attend classes at the center. Lines form outside the restrooms, which presents a problem in giving people the 6 feet of social distance recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said. The goal is for people to wash their hands as often as every half-hour.

Bacon and his staff made some calls to people who might have washing stations, they said, including to construction companies. Then campaign volunteer Tyler Henningsen stepped in.

His aunt, Tina Cherica, is president of the Omaha Zoo Foundation board. He asked if the zoo could part with a washing station or two while it is shut down to visitors.

The zoo said yes.

On Monday, the zoo helped Bacon and his staff pack a Ford pickup with four gray washing basins, including one from the Madagascar exhibit and another from the cat house.

Zoo leaders, including senior vice president of operations Dennis Schnurbusch, said they were happy to help and that clean hands are “one of the best defenses against COVID-19.”

Bacon’s team delivered the basins shortly after lunch on Monday. If the extra hand-washing keeps one or two people from getting sick, he said, it will be worth it.

“This is a team effort throughout this city and our local area,” Bacon said. “Each life impacted is a good thing.”

The Open Door Mission on Monday housed more than 600 people, leaders said, including 128 children. It serves an average of about 700 people a day.