Open Door Mission announced Thursday it will offer a drive-thru service on two days during the coming weeks to help Omaha-area families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The nonprofit shelter has closed its three outreach centers for the safety of team members and the public. If people need emergency or temporary housing, the Garland Thompson Men's Center, Rebuilding Lives Center, Lydia House and Permanent Supportive Housing remain open.
Candace Gregory, Open Door Mission's president and CEO, said Thursday the shelter is serving 900 people, including 125 school-age children.
Drive-thru assistance for food pantry items, diapers and toiletries will be available on the main campus at 2828 N. 23rd St. East and the Timberlake Outreach Center at 2107 E. Locust St. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 28 and April 18.
"Unfortunately, we do not have the ability to continue clothing, household, furniture and appliances at this time," Gregory said.
For more information call 402-422-1111 ext. 1115 for English and ext. 1116 for Spanish. To donate to the shelter, online go to: www.opendoormission.org. Gregory said the shelter needs cleaning supplies such as disinfectant spray and wipes.
