Open Door Mission announced Thursday it will offer a drive-thru service on two days during the coming weeks to help Omaha-area families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit shelter has closed its three outreach centers for the safety of team members and the public. If people need emergency or temporary housing, the Garland Thompson Men's Center, Rebuilding Lives Center, Lydia House and Permanent Supportive Housing remain open.

Candace Gregory, Open Door Mission's president and CEO, said Thursday the shelter is serving 900 people, including 125 school-age children.

Drive-thru assistance for food pantry items, diapers and toiletries will be available on the main campus at 2828 N. 23rd St. East and the Timberlake Outreach Center at 2107 E. Locust St. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 28 and April 18. 

"Unfortunately, we do not have the ability to continue clothing, household, furniture and appliances at this time," Gregory said. 

For more information call 402-422-1111 ext. 1115 for English and ext. 1116 for Spanish. To donate to the shelter, online go to: www.opendoormission.org. Gregory said the shelter needs cleaning supplies such as disinfectant spray and wipes.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email