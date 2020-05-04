20200505_new_reopen_pic_cm

People dine Monday at Harold's Koffee House at 8327 N. 30th St. on the first day of loosened coronavirus-related restrictions.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Leavenworth Café owner Tony Caniglia said Monday that it felt good to serve dine-in customers again.

"We've had about nine tables (of customers) this morning," Caniglia said at 7:30 a.m. "We're glad to see some of the regular faces again, but we've done double the number in orders to go. I think people will keep (getting takeout) until they feel more comfortable."

Employees were keeping bleach and other cleaning supplies handy to clean up after customers, he said. The restaurant, at 2419 Leavenworth St., opened at 6 a.m. for the first time since mid-March.

The confirmation of a second case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in Douglas County on March 18 triggered the shutdown of bars and restaurants’ shift to carryout and delivery only. 

Ricketts said last week that restaurants could resume limited dine-in service at no more than 50% capacity in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties and 56 other counties around Nebraska. In those same counties, nail salons, beauty salons, barbershops, massage therapists and tattoo parlors can reopen with restrictions, and day cares can expand to 15 kids per room, up from 10. 

***

Harold's Koffee House at 8327 N. 30th St. also reopened Monday with a line of customers waiting at the door, said owner Matt Bohnenkamp. The number of customers had not reached the 50% limit by 7:45 a.m. 

"It doesn't feel normal, but we're just taking the next step," Bohnenkamp said. "We're just real people trying to get through this as comfortably and courteously as possible."

***

On a gloomy and rainy Monday morning, coffee shops downtown were still shuttered or experiencing slow foot traffic, despite the loosened restrictions.

13th Street Coffee & Tea has been closed since mid-March. A sign on the shop's door from the owners said it was the “hardest-easiest” decision to make.

“We know our business will be here with all of you smiling at the door waiting for your favorite drinks to be made ... but until that day, we are hoping that by doing our part we are contributing to improving our chances of keeping our community safe and healthy.”

Ken Schroeder, the owner of Java Daddies, worries whether his shop will survive another month. His business has been down 85% because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You just take it one day at a time,” he said. “But we’re a day closer to it all being behind us, right?”

Schroeder has offered takeout orders but had to throw away product because it wasn't purchased before expiration and therefore has a limited menu.

As of Monday, he’s allowing people to stay in the shop to enjoy their food and drink, but he doesn’t expect people to rush out to businesses because they’re being cautious about returning. He would ask people to sit 6 feet away but figures that won't be necessary because people are careful about following that rule.

“There’s been such a fear of death created with this, even if it’s not even logical,” Schroeder said. “But people are afraid they’re going to die if they get this stupid virus. I bet you so many people had it, they didn’t even know they had it.”

The food industry, he said, always has had to worry about public health and keeping a clean environment, so not a lot will change. But Schroeder did sterilize tables and chairs while offering only takeout.

“Normally, during a nice day, the Old Market’s just packed. Even with the nice days, it’s just been a ghost town,” he said.

Sozo Coffeehouse, billed on a huge sign on old warehouse brick as the largest coffeehouse in Omaha, was open only for curbside pickup Monday. An employee said they may open their dining area later this week.

