Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine’s office has advised the County Health Department and elected officials as they have sought to impose orders to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Now, one of Kleine’s deputies has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and officials are trying to ensure Nebraska’s largest county courthouse doesn’t become a coronavirus cluster.

In the wake of Monday’s news, the Douglas County Health Department has closed the County Attorney’s Office for the rest of the week so that a deep cleaning can take place, Kleine said.

The longtime prosecutor who tested positive had been in contact with about 25 employees in the attorney’s office, about a dozen in the Public Defender’s Office and several more in other parts of the courthouse. Kleine said he has advised all of his employees who had contact with the prosecutor to quarantine for as long as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires.

The prosecutor had traveled to Kansas in early March for training unrelated to work. He returned the week of March 16, didn’t feel well and went home for a couple of days.

He then was cleared by his doctor to return to work, so he worked the rest of that week and the week of March 23, officials said. He learned late last week that one of the attendees at the training had tested positive for the virus.

The prosecutor was tested Friday. On Monday, he learned the results. Other than not feeling well, he has not had serious complications, and he has not been hospitalized.

“When it starts hitting close to home, it really makes a difference,” Kleine said. “We’re obviously thinking of him. And we’re going to work with the Health Department to track every place that he’s been in the courthouse as we try to make sure everyone’s fears are allayed.”

One longtime attorney who learned of the positive test on Monday said, “I’m (not) happy … because I think it’s crazy courts are open.”

Concern, if not fear, has permeated the courthouse since Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican issued an order March 12 declaring that Nebraska courts would remain open for business.

Heavican’s order technically was in compliance with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ admonition that no more than 10 people congregate in Douglas County. Courts and other essential business were an exception to those limits.

Still, even as it was legal, several attorneys and courthouse officials grumbled about its logic. Their primary concern: How can you maintain that jury trials should still go on?

“It’s absurd,” a clerk said at the time.

The week following Heavican’s order, crowds of 10 to 40 people gathered, awaiting hearings on the second floor of the courthouse.

Courthouse crowds became more sparse as presiding judges of a few counties, including Douglas, imposed more restrictions than the chief justice had, delaying jury trials and encouraging attorneys and litigants to either delay hearings or appear by video or teleconference.

Even so, the Douglas County Courthouse, while quiet by normal standards, has been brimming with dozens of attorneys, litigants, clerks, sheriff’s deputies and security personnel who have to check all courthouse-goers. (Employees are waved through but typically come within a few feet of personnel.)

Kleine said a team of five prosecutors who didn’t have contact with the deputy county attorney will work out of the department’s civil division in the Civic Center building. Juvenile court prosecutors also shouldn’t be affected. The deputy county attorney who has the virus is a felony prosecutor.

Attorneys in the County Attorney’s Office already were working remotely when possible. Certain functions such as charging decisions require a prosecutor to be present, Kleine said.

Kleine’s office is near the prosecutor’s. However, Kleine said, he doesn’t think he had contact with him in those two weeks.

“It’s important for us to do our jobs — we’re public servants,” Kleine said. “But obviously the whole idea is we need to stop this virus from spreading.”

Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley said his attorneys understandably had been a bit tense over the past two weeks as they’ve dealt with clients and courthouse regulars, amid concerns about the virus. Then came Monday.

After reports of the positive test, Riley sent an email to county health authorities noting that his attorneys had “regular contact” with the prosecutor, “appeared in court with him and shared the same crowded elevators.”

He closed his office Monday afternoon and sent attorneys to work from home. While a dozen attorneys had contact with the prosecutor, Riley said he doesn’t think the prosecutor stepped foot in the public defender’s office during the two weeks.

Riley said Monday evening that he was deciding whether to request a prolonged closure and a deep-cleaning. The dozen public defenders who had contact with the prosecutor will quarantine at home for the next two weeks.

“I’m getting frazzled,” said Riley, an attorney for four decades. “I’ve got a lot of young lawyers who have little kids at home and have parents in my age group. In some cases, their mom or dad lives with them. …

“I have a bunch of people who have been pretty calm until this morning. Now their hair’s on fire.”