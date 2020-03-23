Starting Tuesday, the Omaha Police Department will close precincts to the public and have a newly created call center handle low-priority incidents in order to prevent additional contact with the public and avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
All five OPD precincts — northeast, southeast, northwest, southwest and west — will be closed for walk-ins, but Central Police Headquarters at 505 South 15th St. will remain open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copies of police reports can be requested at the headquarters or by mail. People should send a letter to the Omaha Police Department's records manager with the report number and a $5 check. Accident reports can be requested online.
Officials also are canceling fingerprinting and firearms registration services.
Sunday, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer announced in a press conference that his department is creating a call center to take low-priority calls instead of having an officer go out to take a report.
Those calls could range from a crime where the suspect is not present, a stolen vehicle or theft from a vehicle.
Residents can call the center at 402-444-4877 to make any nonemergency reports starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Douglas County dispatchers will reroute any 911 calls that are low priority to the call center.
"We appreciate the community working with us as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic," said Lt. Sherie Thomas, a police spokeswoman.
Schmaderer said Sunday that about 10 to 15 police officers are self-quarantining. Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen said Sunday that a handful of firefighters are in self-quarantine, but he didn't think anyone had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The department has received fewer calls about car wrecks but more relating to domestic violence, Schmaderer said. He said, however, that it was too early to say whether that was because people were at home in close quarters.
