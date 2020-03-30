Beautiful weather is a great antidote for cabin fever, but not if you go to the park and catch or spread the coronavirus.

On Monday, police and parks officials reminded people that gatherings of more than 10 are prohibited in parks. And physical distancing is a must, even outdoors.

Officer Joe Nickerson, police spokesman, said the department is generally getting cooperation when it asks people to break into smaller groups. A violation of the health order is a misdemeanor, he said.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, a former Nebraska state epidemiologist, said she could not stress strongly enough the importance of social distancing, even at parks.

“I should only be seeing people on the trails at one person or two persons at a time,” she said in a Sunday briefing. Epidemiologists track the movement of disease, and she said it’s clear people underestimate the coronavirus.

Park benches and all outdoor playground equipment are to be avoided. “With 197 playgrounds within 260 parks across the city, we cannot sanitize this equipment on a regular basis,” the Parks Department said in a statement released Monday.

Be sure to bring your own water and go to the bathroom before you leave home. The department won’t be turning water on at parks, nor will it be opening their restrooms. Portable toilets at parks are being removed.

Most city golf courses are open, but even then, people should practice social distancing.

Organized activities in the parks, including on courts and sports fields, have been suspended until May 1. For now, the department remains on track to open pools and other summer activities June 1.

“Parks are so big,” Nickerson said. “At any one time, there will be more than 10 people in them, but if there are groups larger than 10, we will ask them to break up.”

Nationwide, policies regarding parks vary widely. For instance, New York City is keeping its park restrooms open and allowing the public to use playgrounds. However, team sports such as basketball, soccer and football are prohibited.

In New Orleans, group sports are banned, and restrooms and playgrounds are closed.

Hoboken, New Jersey, has announced a two-week closure of its parks.