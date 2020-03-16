Public gatherings and events across Nebraska will now be limited to crowds of 50 people or less to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.
His announcement, effective immediately, came on the heels of a press conference in Omaha where Mayor Jean Stothert said gatherings at bars and restaurants will be capped at 50 people.
That will affect parties, events and all manners of revelry planned for St. Patrick's Day, which is Tuesday.
"We hope that our bar and restaurant owners will be very responsible and they will limit them on their own," Stothert said, adding that Omaha police would enforce the rule.
Monday, Barrett's Barleycorn, a big St. Patrick's Day destination on Leavenworth Street in Omaha, would close until further notice.
"Unfortunately, this means that our traditional March 17 St. Patrick's Day celebration will be rescheduled until the outbreak has been contained," Barrett's owners said in a statement. "While we are all disappointed, we understand our long term responsibility to our employees and customers deserve nothing less."
At a noon press conference, Stothert said Ricketts will announce more details about restricting events at a 3:30 p.m. press conference, including if and how those restrictions will be applied to malls, grocery stores, weddings and other social gatherings.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday night that large gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.
Ricketts said further restrictions could come if more cases of community transmission of COVID-19 crop up.
If a second community case is confirmed in Omaha, bars and restaurants will be allowed to offer takeout only. One to two community cases in Lincoln and one confirmed case in other Nebraska cities or towns would trigger the same shift to takeout-only.
Stothert said the recommendations are all about controlling the spread of the virus.
"By this afternoon, we could have another case. This is not even a day-by-day thing, this is an hour-by-hour thing," Stothert said.
She also is concerned about businesses' livelihoods, she said.
Twenty cases of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been reported in Nebraska as of Monday. Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour announced two additional cases at the press conference. One is a travel-related case and the other is a confirmed contact with someone who was already known to have a positive test.
So far, nearly all cases have been in the Omaha metro area, including one in Sarpy County. Only one case of community spread has been confirmed, and that, too, was in the Omaha area.
Sunday, local officials put Douglas County bars and revelers on notice: St. Patrick’s Day crowds could be limited to 25 to 50 people and bars could even be closed. Bars may even be closed in Omaha — and possibly statewide.
That news came as officials announced that two cases of the coronavirus disease in Douglas County exposed and have put at risk — a potentially low risk — the people who attended two Creighton basketball games, those on a party bus and patrons of several popular Omaha bars and area Walmarts.
Starting Monday, Omaha and La Vista public libraries, community and senior centers closed. Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Lauritzen Gardens have also closed their doors.
World-Herald staff writers Alia Conley and Erin Duffy contributed to this report.
Wonder how Stothert got the information that the exposure at the Bluejay game and on the party bus was "low risk"/
Also wasn't it Stothert and Roger Dixon of MECA just last week pleading that the NCAA basketball tournament was still on with fans for Omaha?
