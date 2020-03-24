The Omaha mayor and Douglas County Board chairman have sent a letter to local rental property owners asking them not to evict people who are unable to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter to Omaha landlords from Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Board Chairman Clare Duda, dated Monday, says the two officials “strongly urge landlords to waive or suspend all evictions due to the inability to pay rent until the pandemic subsides and emergency health measures have been lifted.”

It goes on to say, “The safety and well-being of our community will be greatly appreciated by your actions.”

John Chatelain, president of the Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association, said Tuesday that he would reserve comment on the letter because he had not seen it yet.

Last week, the Metro Omaha Property Owners Association, which represents more than 450 landlords, asked its members to reduce rents by 10% for April and sent a sample letter that landlords could use that said, “We know our community is stressed out.”

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican has asked attorneys from both sides to work on solutions that avoid evictions.

According to court records, multiple eviction cases continue to be filed since public health restrictions began in Omaha.

Duda said he had received one call from a landlord, a constituent and friend, by late morning Tuesday. He said the landlord didn’t like the letter but said that he had reduced tenants’ rent during the emergency.

Duda said county and city elected officials in Nebraska “cannot and should not be able to” impose a moratorium on evictions, as has been done in many cities and counties across the nation.

“That is the province of the courts,” Duda said.

As a former longtime apartment owner himself, Duda said he understands that eviction is generally “the end of a very long process” of tenants’ not paying rent.

“Still, that being said, this is a really lousy time to throw people out on the streets,” he said. “This is a public health issue.”

The letter said “many workers have been laid off and thus have no source of income” because of the spread of the coronavirus and “subsequent directed health measures from the State of Nebraska and the Douglas County Health Department.”

“The unfortunate result is that many of these workers will be evicted from their homes in the next few weeks,” the letter says. “With an average of 4,823 evictions filed annually in Douglas County or approximately 92 per week, many of these tenants may end up homeless, further creating a public health disaster.”