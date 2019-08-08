Omaha-area residents without dental insurance will have a chance to receive free dental care this weekend.

Dr. Jeffrey Clark of Maple Ridge Dental Care on Saturday is offering cleanings, one filling or one extraction.

While Maple Ridge Dental won’t turn anyone away, they do ask that the day be used by “those who truly need it.”

“Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” Clark said in a statement. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

Practice Manager of Operations Chastity Matheny said last year’s free dentistry day provided $20,000 of service to 52 patients.

“We will stay as late as it takes to take care of everyone who’s registered,” Matheny said.

Patients must register at Maple Ridge Dental Care, 3585 N. 168th Court, between 7 and 8 a.m. on Saturday, and will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

17 rare and unusual health stories out of Omaha

One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.

Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.

1 of 17

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area