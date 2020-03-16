Responding to information circulating on social media, local cardiologists are alerting physicians and patients that they should continue to take prescribed medications for hypertension.

Dr. Randy Pritza, chief medical officer with CHI Health, sent an update to medical staff stressing that there is no scientific evidence of problems caused by the medications in relation to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

He noted that the European Society of Cardiology's Council on Hypertension has issued a position statement saying the drugs — ACE-Inhibitors and Angiotensin Receptor Blockers — are safe to take. The health system's cardiologists, he said, support that position.

The European council noted in its statement that initial reports from China and subsequent evidence indicated that hypertension may be associated with an increased risk of mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

As a result, some have suggested that the commonly used drugs may increase the risk and severity of infection with the virus. The concern, the European council's statement noted, arose because the virus binds to a specific enzyme to infect cells, and levels of the enzyme increase after treatment with the drugs.

The statement says, however, that there is no sound scientific evidence to support such concerns. Studies in animals, in fact, suggest the medications may protect patients infected with COVID-19 from serious lung complications.

The council "strongly recommends that physicians and patients should continue treatment with their usual anti-hypertensive therapy because there is no clinical or scientific evidence to suggest that treatment with (the drugs) should be discontinued because of the COVID-19 infection."