If you see a gathering of more than 10 people somewhere around Omaha, don't expect police officers to haul the rule-breakers away in handcuffs.

Instead, officers might offer a friendly reminder in the hopes that people heed the warning.

Law enforcement officers are powerless to enforce coronavirus quarantine guidelines, although officials stress the importance of the rules in order to minimize the spread of the virus and prevent Nebraska's hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and health officials recommended Monday that Nebraskans not gather in groups of 10 or more people.

​He said later, however, that those are guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and can't be enforced by law enforcement officers.

​Also, if someone is asked by a health department to self-quarantine for two weeks but doesn’t comply, there may be no legal ramifications available to prevent that person from leaving home.

In Kentucky, a 53-year-old man told health officials he would not isolate himself from others, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office ordered armed deputies to stand outside the man’s home in order to enforce the quarantine.

Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas, a police spokeswoman, said not following an ordered quarantine is not an arrestable offense.

“But if we are aware of someone not following, we will contact Douglas County Health Department,” she wrote in an email.

Chief Deputy Tom Wheeler from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office cautioned that any potential ordinance passed in Omaha regarding coronavirus rules would be enforceable only in city limits.

“We are researching whether there is other existing lawful authority to enforce these restrictions,” Wheeler wrote in an email.

Ricketts reminded the public on Twitter Monday night after his press conference announcing the new limit that it is guidance from CDC and “not a law enforcement action.”

“It’s going to take individual actions from all of us to make this work,” Ricketts wrote.

As of Tuesday morning, Wheeler and Thomas said there were no issues of businesses or gatherings that refused to comply with the 10-person limit.

Currently, Omaha police officers are doing compliance checks of businesses and responding to any 911 calls that report large gatherings, Thomas said.

“Officers will work with the management of the business to try and gain compliance,” Thomas wrote.

Monday night, Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger wrote on Twitter that officers met with a west Omaha restaurant about a gathering that was included more than 10 people. After the interaction with police, the restaurant agreed to do carry-out orders and comply with the guideline.

Kanger responded to a user who asked why OPD was using officers to spread the word if the guideline was not enforceable.

“The value of our community is why we are using valuable resources to remind everyone of the recommendations,” Kanger tweeted.