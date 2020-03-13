Omaha-area hospital systems are ramping up to manage what could be a large influx of patients sickened by the novel coronavirus as public health officials seek to slow the virus’s spread.
The Nebraska Medical Center this week prepared to relocate pediatric patients from the seventh floor of University Tower in order to clear that space for additional coronavirus patients.
CHI Health, which has the capacity to admit 350 patients now in Nebraska and western Iowa, could scale up to 1,000 beds if necessary.
Methodist Health System plans to move patients to different floors if it needs to manage a crush of coronavirus patients, and it has a tent available that it can set up for screening.
Even as the health systems prepare, however, health officials are focused on slowing the spread of the virus and keeping cases from spiking and overwhelming hospital resources. In China’s hard-hit Wuhan area, crews erected temporary hospitals to handle the overflow. Italy also is facing a serious crunch in hospital capacity and equipment.
“Big picture, slowing it down (is) critical to saving lives,” said Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine, which operates the Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. William Lydiatt, Methodist Hospital’s vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer, said hospitals can handle a lot of sick patients.
“But if they all come at once,” he said, “our resource limitations will be critical.”
All three of the Omaha area’s health systems already have established help lines to answer questions and screen people with symptoms consistent with coronavirus — dry cough, fever and shortness of breath — in order to head off a run on clinics and emergency rooms. Those who appear to be at risk are sent on for further evaluation and testing, which may include checking first for influenza and other respiratory illnesses.
By Thursday afternoon, Methodist’s hotline, 402-815-SICK (7425), had received 730 calls with 124 forwarded for screening. Some 25,000 had viewed CHI Health’s web-based questionnaire by Thursday morning; 22 had been referred for further evaluation at a designated clinic. The health system also has waived its $10 fee for virtual care.
To be sure, most people who contract the illness, known as COVID-19, will not require hospitalization. Some 80% or more will have mild symptoms. Most such patients can recover at home with adequate fluid intake and some fever-reducing medications.
But in its worst form, the virus can lead to shortness of breath, pneumonia and even serious lung complications that may require the use of ventilators to keep patients alive.
People who do need hospital care will have options. Lydiatt said all of the metro area’s major hospitals can treat patients with COVID-19.
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an infectious diseases specialist with CHI Health, said COVID-19 patients can be managed in regular rooms by staff wearing protective gear.
A big concern, however, is that those with no symptoms, or mild ones, could be out spreading the virus and infecting the most vulnerable in the population — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. That adds up to a lot of Americans. Currently, no community spread, or cases where the source of infection isn’t known, has been documented in Nebraska or Iowa.
Infectious disease experts with the University of Nebraska Medical Center this week presented to state senators what Schwedhelm called “best guesstimates” of what might happen if no precautions were taken. Schwedhelm said the numbers, drawn up about three weeks ago, initially were based on reports from China. They also appear to be fairly consistent with what’s happening in Italy.
According to the estimates, case counts in the United States could double every seven to 10 days and mount to 96 million cases and 480,000 deaths. UNMC officials also estimated that 4.8 million people would require admission to a hospital and 1.9 million would need intensive care.
That’s where public health precautions come in.
People have been urged to take steps such as washing their hands and staying home when sick. Over those recommendations are layered public health measures, including isolating those with the virus, quarantining their close contacts, closing schools and canceling large events that allow people — and their unseen germs — to mingle, said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of UNMC’s College of Public Health.
Such precautions are intended to do what epidemiologists call “flattening the curve” — slowing the spread of the virus, reducing the peak number of cases and spreading them out over time to allow hospitals and health care providers to respond without becoming overburdened, Khan said.
Even during a pandemic, patients still need access to hospitals to get treated for heart attacks and to deliver babies. A severe flu outbreak — let alone a pandemic — can stress hospital resources.
Flattening the curve also can buy time to develop treatments and vaccines. UNMC has launched a clinical trial, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, to test one drug. So far, UNMC has enrolled three patients in the trial. Federal health officials have said it will be at least a year to 18 months before a vaccine would be available.
Schwedhelm noted that Philadelphia and St. Louis took different approaches during the 1918 influenza pandemic. Philadelphia continued to allow large gatherings, while St. Louis stopped them early in the outbreak and asked people to stay home. St. Louis tallied a lot fewer illnesses and deaths.
“It will only be worse, and there will be more negative consequences for people’s health, if we don’t flatten the curve by doing some of those interventions,” she said.
Meanwhile, health systems have been updating preparedness plans, some originally crafted for pandemic flu.
The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition, a group formed under a different name nearly 20 years ago, also has a response plan, said Justin Watson, the group’s coordinator. The group links area hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency management, public health and other sectors to share communications and planning.
Watson said securing adequate supplies of protective gear for health care workers is a big concern. Hospitals have stockpiles, and the group has its own stores, including a million surgical masks, which it recently made available to members.
“We need to keep health care workers protected,” he said.
