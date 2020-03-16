The Omaha Archdiocese and the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln have canceled all Masses and communal celebrations of the sacraments, effective immediately.

The decision follows the recommendation by President Donald Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts that people not gather in crowds larger than 10 people.

People still have options for Mass. It is aired at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday on WOWT in Omaha and is available at archomaha.org/mass-for-shut-ins. It’s also aired on EWTN.

In the Lincoln area, Mass for shut-ins is televised at 9 a.m. every Sunday on KLKN-TV and in the Hastings area at 9:30 a.m. on KSNB-TV.

Some priests also have begun livestreaming their Masses or offering them over Facebook Live.

The change creates an opportunity for Catholics to deepen their faith by worshiping at home in small groups, said Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor of the Omaha Archdiocese.

"Maybe you can't go to church, but this doesn't stop you from being the church," he said. "This goes all the way back to the way the church started. It's an opportunity ... to gather in your homes and pray together, to break open the readings and the Sunday Gospel. Make the Bible your best friend."

Churches will remain open for people to visit, pray and reflect, he said.

McNeil small, private gatherings will continue for funerals and weddings, but parishioners are asked to limit attendance at those events to immediate family. If at all possible, the church is hopeful that people limit crowds to 10 or fewer, he said.

"The smallest number of people possible," he said, adding that the crowd limit by the government is a recommendation, not an order.

One goal of the move, he said, is to protect its aging population of priests.

About 35 percent of priests in the Omaha Archdiocese are older than 60. Older people are at risk of more serious complications if they contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A number of important events are affected by the decision, McNeil said. These include first communion for second graders and confirmation classes for eighth graders. Priests have choices on such matters, and one choice could be to simply delay the events.

McNeil asked people to look out for elderly members of their parishes.

Priests will continue hearing confession and will continue visiting the ill. If those visits involve a hospital, priests will continue doing so as long as hospitals permit, he said.

It's not clear how the spread of COVID-19 could affect Easter services. McNeil said he's hopeful, but church leaders will make decisions about Easter when things are clearer.

Last week, Omaha Archbishop George Lucas granted a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. That led to a drop of about 30 percent in attendance, McNeil said.