The Omaha Archdiocese and the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln have canceled all Masses and communal celebrations of the sacraments, effective immediately.
The decision follows the recommendation by President Donald Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts that people not gather in crowds larger than 10 people.
People still have options for Mass. It is aired every Sunday on WOWT at 10:30 a.m. and is available at archomaha.org/mass-for-shut-ins. It’s also aired on EWTN.
Some priests have begun livestreaming their Masses or offering them over Facebook Live.
The change creates an opportunity for Catholics to deepen their faith by worshiping at home in small groups, said Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor of the archdiocese.
"Maybe you can't go to church, but this doesn't stop you from being the church," he said. "This goes all the way back to the way the church started. It's an opportunity ... to gather in your homes and pray together, to break open the readings and the Sunday gospel. Make the Bible your best friend."
Churches will remain open for people to visit, pray and reflect, he said.
McNeil small private gatherings will continue for funerals and weddings, but parishioners are asked to limit attendance at those events to immediate family. If at all possible, the church is hopeful that people limit crowds to 10 or fewer, he said.
"The smallest number of people possible," he said, adding that the crowd limit by the government is a recommendation and not an order.
A goal of the church is to protect its aging population of priests, he said.
About 35 percent of priests in the Omaha Archdiocese are over the age of 60, the age at which more serious complications occur more frequently with COVID-19.
A number of important events are affected by the decision, McNeil said. These include first communion for second-graders and confirmation classes for eighth-graders. Priests have choices there and one choice could be to simply delay the events.
McNeil asked the people look out for elderly members of their parish.
Priests will continue taking confession and will continue visiting the ill. If those visits involve a hospital, priests will continue doing so as long as medical centers permit, he said.
It's not clear how the spread of COVID-19 could affect Easter, the most solemn celebration of the liturgy. McNeil said he's hopeful, but the church will make decisions about Easter when things are clearer.
Last week, Omaha Archbishop George Lucas granted a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. That led to about 30 percent drop in attendance.
Stay with Omaha.com for this developing story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.