Pierce County, Nebraska, north of Norfolk, reported its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing to 586 the number of confirmed cases statewide.

The North Central District Health Department, which oversees the county, has started a contact investigation and thinks that the case is contained.

The department said that it has contacted all identified close contacts and that they are in self-quarantine.