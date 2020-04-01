A Norfolk woman is the state's fifth COVID-19 death, health officials reported Wednesday night.

The woman in her 70s had multiple underlying medical conditions, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department said.

The previous deaths involved two men in their 90s, one from Buffalo County and one from Lincoln County, a Hall County woman in her 60s and a 59-year-old man from Omaha.

More than 200 Nebraskans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

