Fifty-seven American civilians from Wuhan, China, were quarantined last month in hotel-style barracks like this one at Camp Ashland, 30 miles southwest of Omaha. Nebraska National Guard officials said the rooms aren't available now because they are needed to house soldiers who are taking a training course at the camp. 

More passengers from an coronavirus-infected cruise ship are being sent to military sites around the country for quarantine, officials announced Monday. But this time, none of them are coming to Nebraska.

In February, 57 Americans who had been in Wuhan, China — the city where the coronavirus outbreak first came to light — spent two weeks quarantined at the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland training site. They left Feb. 20 and 21.

But Nebraska National Guard officials said Monday that the camp is no longer available to quarantine visitors because the site’s spartan hotel-style rooms are needed to properly train Army and National Guard soldiers, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a National Guard spokesman. And more training is taking place now that spring is almost here.

“These rooms that were not reserved in February — in March, April or May, they are more in use,” Ingalsbe said.

Camp Ashland is the home of a three-week basic leadership course for enlisted soldiers, and the soldiers stay in two-story buildings constructed on stilts while they train and attend classes. These buildings survived floods that inundated the camp with 6 to 8 feet of water last March after a levee broke on the adjacent Platte River.

On Monday, the Grand Princess landed in Oakland, California, and more than 3,000 people began disembarking for quarantine at bases in California, Texas and Georgia. Twenty-one of 46 passengers and crew who were tested came up positive for the virus.

