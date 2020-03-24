NFM, formerly known as Nebraska Furniture Mart, will close its showrooms indefinitely beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Customers will still be able to shop online or over the phone for pickup or delivery. To practice safe-distancing, the company is providing contact-free drive-thru and driveway delivery options.

The store has locations in Omaha; Des Moines; Kansas City, Kansas; and Dallas/Fort Worth. For more information, visit nfm.com or call 800-336-9136.

Employees who are able to work from home have been encouraged to do so. The company has also set up a compensation program for eligible employees who are unable to work.

NFM closed its Omaha store once before — in 1975 after a tornado struck Omaha.

